Health Feature: Importance of health based resolutions

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
State capture report: Governance at SAA
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Masimba Dahwa, Former Chief Procurement Officer at SAA
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- pleasing mommy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jeanie Cave
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby - new BMW iX with changing colour tech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Allon Raiz, founder and CEO of Raizcorp
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Clean up operations underway following flooding in EC that killed 7 people Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been leading clean-up operations in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality since Saturday night. 9 January 2022 4:34 PM
Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS SAPS have revealed that the father of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad, and Zidan has obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaki... 9 January 2022 3:52 PM
SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371 The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus. 9 January 2022 8:16 AM
It was difficult to defy Myeni, she was close to powers that be - Former SAA CEO Former SAA acting CEO Mathulwane Mpshe relays how difficult it was to work under Dudu Myeni. 10 January 2022 8:01 AM
Should Parliament be moved? Zelna Jansen Consultancy CEO Zelna Jansen says there are more important issues to look at instead of moving the structure. 10 January 2022 7:33 AM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
'It is really important to review your financial plan annually' Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Advisory Services, Kirsty Scully, gives advice on how to start 2022 financially fit. 3 January 2022 3:37 PM
'Don't set yourself up for failure when making new year resolutions' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about how to make new year resolutions that stick. 2 January 2022 12:45 PM
How to effectively deal with addiction Counselling psychologist at the University of Cape Town Bathandwa Mazeka gives strategies to dealing with addiction. 2 January 2022 11:36 AM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
[WATCH] Opera student joining Lisette Oropressa in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 January 2022 8:42 AM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Health Feature: Importance of health based resolutions

Health Feature: Importance of health based resolutions

1 January 2022 7:17 AM

Guest: Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Soultions


How to Psych Yourself Up for a Return to the Office after Festive break

9 January 2022 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

Profile Interview: Grammy Award winning Musician, Wouter Kellerman

9 January 2022 9:16 AM

Multi-Award winning Fluitist, Wouter Kellerman is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. Having won a Grammy before and having been nominated previously, the flautist, producer, and composer has become a regular on the prestigious Grammy roster. This time he’s been nominated in the category of Best New Age Album for Pangaea, a collaboration with American composer and music producer David Arkenstone.

Looking ahead to The Golden Globe Awards

9 January 2022 8:08 AM
What it takes to be a Saffron farmer

9 January 2022 7:56 AM

Bennie Engelbrecht, Founder and a director of Saffricon

Personal Finance - Your Personal Balance Sheet

9 January 2022 7:40 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner 

Acts of Kindness - The Vaccine Challenge Fund was established in September this year by the DG Murray Trust and Tshikululu

9 January 2022 7:30 AM

Graeme Wilkinson, Tshikululu Social Investments 

Rhino Recovery Fund.

9 January 2022 7:08 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Dr Markus Hofmeyr, Director of Wildlife Conservation Network Rhino Recovery Fund on how The Rhino Recovery Fund is investing in organizations and projects dedicated to defending our remaining rhinos and supporting their recovery.

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health – new studies.

9 January 2022 6:45 AM

Dr Arnike Redelinghuys, A Coyne Healthcare expert and a healthcare practitioner specialising in homeopathy

Literature Corner - Books to look out for in 2022

8 January 2022 9:55 AM

Tashatha Majaye, Exclusive Books Marketing Manager - “A new year is about starting afresh, opening a new chapter, facing the clean white page. 

The Future of Blackberry

8 January 2022 9:41 AM

Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen on what to make of Blackberry’s announcement do away with its once famous operating system will cease from working as off Wednesday.

Ex-SAA CEO Mpshe hopes NPA will act on state capture report

10 January 2022 9:02 AM

Mantashe: Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie's passing a major loss for family, ANC

10 January 2022 8:53 AM

Malema asks EFF leaders to assess if hospitality sector hiring South Africans

10 January 2022 8:38 AM

