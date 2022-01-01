Motoring Feature: Exploring local destinations and driving a giant truck for the first time

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
State Capture Commission’s findings and recommendations on SARS
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars
Athol Williams, Former senior partner at Bain & Company
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- Preparing yourself for sex
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works. 14 January 2022 9:08 AM
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA... 14 January 2022 7:59 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Local
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer... 13 January 2022 12:52 PM
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president' African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 7:55 AM
View all Politics
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
'I'm not leaving politics' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Business
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express. 12 January 2022 7:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
[WATCH] News anchors caught on camera talking about Novak Djokovic go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 January 2022 8:24 AM
Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa divorcing amicably has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 January 2022 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says the project was at least three decades in the making. 12 January 2022 7:45 AM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Africa
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Motoring Feature: Exploring local destinations and driving a giant truck for the first time

Motoring Feature: Exploring local destinations and driving a giant truck for the first time

1 January 2022 7:44 AM

Guest: Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

How to Psych Yourself Up for a Return to the Office after Festive break

9 January 2022 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Grammy Award winning Musician, Wouter Kellerman

9 January 2022 9:16 AM

Multi-Award winning Fluitist, Wouter Kellerman is no stranger to the Grammy Awards. Having won a Grammy before and having been nominated previously, the flautist, producer, and composer has become a regular on the prestigious Grammy roster. This time he’s been nominated in the category of Best New Age Album for Pangaea, a collaboration with American composer and music producer David Arkenstone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looking ahead to The Golden Globe Awards

9 January 2022 8:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What it takes to be a Saffron farmer

9 January 2022 7:56 AM

Bennie Engelbrecht, Founder and a director of Saffricon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - Your Personal Balance Sheet

9 January 2022 7:40 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acts of Kindness - The Vaccine Challenge Fund was established in September this year by the DG Murray Trust and Tshikululu

9 January 2022 7:30 AM

Graeme Wilkinson, Tshikululu Social Investments 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rhino Recovery Fund.

9 January 2022 7:08 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Dr Markus Hofmeyr, Director of Wildlife Conservation Network Rhino Recovery Fund on how The Rhino Recovery Fund is investing in organizations and projects dedicated to defending our remaining rhinos and supporting their recovery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health – new studies.

9 January 2022 6:45 AM

Dr Arnike Redelinghuys, A Coyne Healthcare expert and a healthcare practitioner specialising in homeopathy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner - Books to look out for in 2022

8 January 2022 9:55 AM

Tashatha Majaye, Exclusive Books Marketing Manager - “A new year is about starting afresh, opening a new chapter, facing the clean white page. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Future of Blackberry

8 January 2022 9:41 AM

Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen on what to make of Blackberry’s announcement do away with its once famous operating system will cease from working as off Wednesday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers

Local

'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'

Politics

'I'm not leaving politics' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner

Business Local Africa

EWN Highlights

Sisulu will likely have to explain opinion piece to ANC - Besani

14 January 2022 9:57 AM

WATCH LIVE: Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives update on SA's COVID response

14 January 2022 9:16 AM

AA: Govt would be wise to concede defeat on Aarto implementation

14 January 2022 8:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA