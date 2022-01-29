Know your physical health numbers.

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 13:47
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
125
Today at 13:53
Travel Feature - Valentines Day specials and travels
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska
Guests
Iga Motylska
125
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Celeste Ntuli
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Celeste Ntuli
Guests
Celeste Ntuli
125
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment
Guests
Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment
125
Today at 15:10
Law to reserve some jobs for South Africans or do we need the existing laws to work better
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jaundré Kruger, National Manager for the Consolidated Employers’ Organisation
Guests
Jaundré Kruger, National Manager for the Consolidated Employers’ Organisation
125
Today at 15:16
Ramaphosa resorts to beefing up his office as a way to work around his ineffectual cabinet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sam Mkokeli
Guests
Sam Mkokeli
125
Today at 15:20
Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
125
Today at 15:50
Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher
Guests
Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher
125
Today at 16:10
Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA
Guests
Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA
125
Today at 16:20
SONA 2022 promise- water security
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:50
Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group
Guests
Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group
125
Today at 17:10
Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
125
Today at 17:20
Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
125
Today at 18:09
Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
125
Today at 18:13
Business lobby group dissects the state of the nation address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sunelle Basson founder of Melle Studio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sunelle Basson
Guests
Sunelle Basson
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up