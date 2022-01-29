The Neighborly Grocery store.

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:41
Blood Stem cell tranplants
Guests
Dr Theo Gerdener – The Medical Director for DKMS Africa
Thabo Maleka who is currently in need of a donor and is a DKMS patient
Today at 14:05
Parenting and Parents - Crèche Syndrome
Guests
Michele Carelse - Founder and CEO of Feelgood Health
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] #FixMyJoburg: JRA needs to fill gaping holes
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
[CLEANFEED] Davos Crossing with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Dis-chem annual revenue swell by 15,7%
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Netcare interim earnings jump by 29%
Guests
Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive of Netcare
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global". by Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Refilwe Moloto - Breakfast Host at CapeTalk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Mziwakhe Nkosi - Lions coach
Guests
Mziwakhe Nkosi - Head coach at Lions Rugby Team
Latest Local
'The system is failing our people,' says EFF on the murder of a Mthatha woman Mandy Wiener spoke to Economic Freedom Fighters Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, about this case and why the EFF has deci... 23 May 2022 1:19 PM
Heater connected to a 48kg gas cylinder gets criticism Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 May 2022 12:30 PM
A campus crisis: How do we tackle the sex assault scourge at SA universities? TW: Please be advised that this article refers to issues around rape and sexual assault 23 May 2022 12:22 PM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
'We cannot provide adequate energy, state of disaster is staring us in the eye' Dr Reuel Khoza, with extensive knowledge in business and energy supply, says that South Africa's power crisis is indicative of a c... 23 May 2022 12:38 PM
Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living South Africa's middle class is having to make major adjustments as the rising costs of fuel, food prices and interest rates impact... 23 May 2022 8:41 AM
Struggling Eskom warns that power cuts may be ramped up at short notice Stage two power cuts will be in effect from 5pm until 10pm every day this week. 23 May 2022 6:29 AM
WATCH: Lion rips man's finger off after sticking it in lion's cage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 May 2022 12:19 PM
'You can't cancel what you haven't created,' says Kelly Khumalo ahead of concert The singer will be hosting 'Kelly Khumalo and Friends' on 28 May at the Meriting Events Centre in Vanderbijlpark. 23 May 2022 6:31 AM
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle. 22 May 2022 7:37 AM
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage Is mustard going the way of Marmite? What's behind the shortage of Dijon mustard in French supermarkets? 23 May 2022 10:42 AM
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
The Neighborly Grocery store.

The Neighborly Grocery store.

29 January 2022 8:48 AM

Mpange Chapeshamano, Founder of Neighborly Grocery store for more about the Neighborly Grocery store, which is a lifestyle Grocery Store and Tea Bar based in Mofolo Central, Soweto which offers affordable groceries and a refreshing shopping experience for all our customers.


Dashiki Dialogues with Percy Mabandu presents a conversation with Selaelo Selota.

22 May 2022 10:17 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speak to Guitarist and composer, Selaelo Selota on what to expect from The South African State Theatre’s Dashiki Dialogues with Percy Mabandu - a series of conversations and performances that celebrate virtuosity and luxury craftsmanship which brings renowned arts journalist and writer, Mabandu into wide ranging exploratory dialogues with leading creative men and women in art, jazz and beyond. 

Dealing with Disapproval.

22 May 2022 10:10 AM

Gugu Mhlungu and Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates Dealing with disapproval and on how our upbringing can affect how we deal with disapproval in adulthood.

Jack Devnarain on the state of the Arts industry.

22 May 2022 9:28 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speak to Actor, Chairman at the South African Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain on the state of the Arts at the moment, what to make of the flag project and taking an extended look at his career. 

Film Review: Operation Mincemeat

22 May 2022 8:17 AM

Gugu Mhlungu and Resident Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Operation Mincemeat a film on a story of based during WWII, of two intelligence officers use a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops.

Towards Zero Plastics to the Seas of Africa International conference.

22 May 2022 8:08 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speak to Conference’s keynote speaker & CSIR principal scientist, Prof Linda Godfrey on some solutions on the plastic waste issue and on what to expect from The second International Conference of the African Marine Waste Network, titled Towards Zero Plastics to the Seas of Africa, taking place from 23 – 27 May in Gqeberha

Money market is a good place to invest…….

22 May 2022 7:45 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on whether this is the right time to invest in the money market now that interest rates are up. 

Snakes, Territories and Home Ranges.

22 May 2022 7:27 AM

Gugu Mhlungu and CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary looks at whether snakes have a specific territory and the relationship snakes have with their territory.  

Best Yoga Poses for Back Pain.

22 May 2022 6:57 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speak to Director of Pure Motion Fitness, Chantel Van Der Westhuizen on the benefits of Yoga when dealing with back pain.

Book Review: This Generation Leads.

21 May 2022 10:07 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speak to Editor of This Generation Leads, Muzi Kuzwayo, on what to expect from This Generation Leads: The Latest Leadership Ideas from South Africa, published under the imprint Hoopoe Press is their debut publication of This Generation Leads by mentor Mike Teke and edited by Muzi Kuzwayo. 

The future of Global Economic.

21 May 2022 9:35 AM

Gugu Mhlungu speak to Professor at Witwatersrand Business School, Prof Jannie Rossouw, on what to make of the Deutsche Bank forecast of a recession of which they say will be worse than it previously imagined. The bank now expects “a major recession” in late 2023 to early 2024, Although the bank predicts the economy could pick up in mid-2024.  

 

South Africa needs a better story to sell in Davos - Bruce Whitfield

Local Business

We don't have supplies to intubate and ventilate babies - Rahima Moosa doctor

Local

Doom & gloom: SA's middle class feeling the pinch of rising cost of living

Business Local

More than 100 million people forcibly displaced: UN

23 May 2022 12:35 PM

South Africans urged to be vigilant following international monkeypox outbreak

23 May 2022 11:52 AM

3 people killed in Khayelitsha shooting

23 May 2022 11:47 AM

