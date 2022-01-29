Mpange Chapeshamano, Founder of Neighborly Grocery store for more about the Neighborly Grocery store, which is a lifestyle Grocery Store and Tea Bar based in Mofolo Central, Soweto which offers affordable groceries and a refreshing shopping experience for all our customers.
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Guitarist and composer, Selaelo Selota on what to expect from The South African State Theatre’s Dashiki Dialogues with Percy Mabandu - a series of conversations and performances that celebrate virtuosity and luxury craftsmanship which brings renowned arts journalist and writer, Mabandu into wide ranging exploratory dialogues with leading creative men and women in art, jazz and beyond.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu and Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates Dealing with disapproval and on how our upbringing can affect how we deal with disapproval in adulthood.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Actor, Chairman at the South African Guild of Actors, Jack Devnarain on the state of the Arts at the moment, what to make of the flag project and taking an extended look at his career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu and Resident Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Operation Mincemeat a film on a story of based during WWII, of two intelligence officers use a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Conference’s keynote speaker & CSIR principal scientist, Prof Linda Godfrey on some solutions on the plastic waste issue and on what to expect from The second International Conference of the African Marine Waste Network, titled Towards Zero Plastics to the Seas of Africa, taking place from 23 – 27 May in GqeberhaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on whether this is the right time to invest in the money market now that interest rates are up.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu and CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary looks at whether snakes have a specific territory and the relationship snakes have with their territory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Director of Pure Motion Fitness, Chantel Van Der Westhuizen on the benefits of Yoga when dealing with back pain.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Editor of This Generation Leads, Muzi Kuzwayo, on what to expect from This Generation Leads: The Latest Leadership Ideas from South Africa, published under the imprint Hoopoe Press is their debut publication of This Generation Leads by mentor Mike Teke and edited by Muzi Kuzwayo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugu Mhlungu speak to Professor at Witwatersrand Business School, Prof Jannie Rossouw, on what to make of the Deutsche Bank forecast of a recession of which they say will be worse than it previously imagined. The bank now expects “a major recession” in late 2023 to early 2024, Although the bank predicts the economy could pick up in mid-2024.