Lorenzo Davids on being selected one of 30 thinkers to watch in 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police Police have reminded communities that their cooperation is essential in fighting the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence... 13 February 2022 11:32 AM
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives. 13 February 2022 9:16 AM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Lorenzo Davids on being selected one of 30 thinkers to watch in 2022

Lorenzo Davids on being selected one of 30 thinkers to watch in 2022

29 January 2022 9:50 AM

Lorenzo Davids, Activist & CEO at Development Impact Fund on his activism and being named one of 30 thinkers to watch in 2022 by Thinkers50.com & Deloitte. Lorenzo has for many years been the driving force behind the Community Chest. He was also the man who during winter opened their offices to the scores of homeless who were shunted to the Strandfontein camps set up by the City of Cape Town.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

The life & musical impact of Betty Davis.

13 February 2022 10:33 AM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the life & times of Betty Davis, who was a pioneering brand of funk music after her passing at 77 years old this Wednesday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do we like stories of vengeance?

13 February 2022 10:22 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the effects of constant revenge seeking and why do we like stories of revenge and what are some alternative ways to deal with instances when a person does you bad?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fashion guru and curator, Felipe Mazibuko

13 February 2022 9:23 AM

Felipe Mazibuko is a fashion creative, stylist extraordinaire, and fashion influencer, with a little over 30 years in the industry. means understanding how the transition into a new democracy and now into the global digital media space affects and shapes our style. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review: Death on the Nile.

13 February 2022 9:20 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘Death on the Nile’ a Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Radio Day.

13 February 2022 9:18 AM

Chairperson of Radiocracy, Adv Robin Sewlal takes a look at the past 28 years of the radio landscape in SA and on this year's theme for World Radio Day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maxing your tax advantages with a retirement annuity….

13 February 2022 9:11 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on taking an opportunity to look at your retirement provisions and take advantage of the tax break that is available by topping up your retirement annuity.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

YouthBuild South Africa.

13 February 2022 7:43 AM

Oupa Tshabalala, YouthBuild South Africa Program Director on a profile of YouthBuild SA which is part of a global network of programs with its flagship program in the US. It was initiated in South Africa in 2016. The NGO offers young people who do not have access to higher education institutions and are not in employment - vocational training and education.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022.

13 February 2022 7:41 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Jocelin Kagan, Wild dog photographer & speaker looks ahead to the African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022, which brings together scientists, researchers, conservation managers and enthusiasts to understand the latest science, on how to tackle current challenges and raise awareness about the African Wild Dog.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SOWING IN TEARS by M. John Lamola.

12 February 2022 10:16 AM

Author & Associate Professor at the University of Johannesburg's Institute for Intelligent Systems, M. John Lamola on what to expect from his latest book ‘SOWING IN TEARS’: A Documentary History of the Church Struggle Against Apartheid, 1960-1990 which sheds light on the church’s evolving, if divided, response to apartheid, from the watershed Sharpeville massacre, through the 1976 uprisings and ending with the unravelling of statutory apartheid in the early ’90s.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acclaimed opera singer, Zandile Mzazi on what to expect from The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s Valentine’s Gala Concert.

12 February 2022 9:48 AM

Brian Pinnock, Mimecast’s Cybersecurity Expert on how you can avoid an online romance scammer like the Tinder Swindler, with Valentine's Day around the corner. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'

Local

How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity

Local

World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'

Local

EWN Highlights

Search continues for Cape Town teen lost in strong rip current

13 February 2022 12:44 PM

Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police

13 February 2022 11:32 AM

'Hard not to cry': What is being said at the Beijing Olympics

13 February 2022 9:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA