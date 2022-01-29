Lorenzo Davids on being selected one of 30 thinkers to watch in 2022

Lorenzo Davids, Activist & CEO at Development Impact Fund on his activism and being named one of 30 thinkers to watch in 2022 by Thinkers50.com & Deloitte. Lorenzo has for many years been the driving force behind the Community Chest. He was also the man who during winter opened their offices to the scores of homeless who were shunted to the Strandfontein camps set up by the City of Cape Town.