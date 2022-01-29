Adanaian Labs Venture Building Programme 2022.

Today at 13:47 Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:53 Travel Feature - Valentines Day specials and travels Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Iga Motylska

Today at 14:05 Upside of Failure with Celeste Ntuli Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Celeste Ntuli

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment

Today at 15:10 Law to reserve some jobs for South Africans or do we need the existing laws to work better Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jaundré Kruger, National Manager for the Consolidated Employers’ Organisation

Today at 15:16 Ramaphosa resorts to beefing up his office as a way to work around his ineffectual cabinet Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sam Mkokeli

Today at 15:20 Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Today at 15:50 Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher

Today at 16:10 Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA

Today at 16:20 SONA 2022 promise- water security Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group

Today at 17:10 Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson

Today at 17:20 Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO

Today at 18:09 Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

Today at 18:13 Business lobby group dissects the state of the nation address The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

