Project Literacy NGO.

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series on Personality Disorders - Episode 3 - Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Kobus Roux - Psychiatrist
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - The Safety and Life of a Delivery Rider
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hein Jonker - Founder and Chief Instructor of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA
Today at 17:20
Debate around higher wages versus job retention is misguided
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory
Today at 18:13
Why Ninety One opposes Heineken's offer for Distell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob Forsyth - Investment Specialist at Ninety one
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Discovery and AIA to establish a pan-Asian health InsurTech business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Broomberg - CEO at Discovery Vitality Health International (VHI).
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw Mandy Wiener interviews 'The President's Keepers' author regarding documents he handed over to the State Security Agency. 15 February 2022 1:09 PM
'If a younger or female voice is missing it creates challenges for organisation' Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno talks about how young people can make their voices heard in the workplace. 15 February 2022 11:57 AM
SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be visiting the Wemmer Pan on Tuesday morning to inspect the pollution and... 15 February 2022 7:17 AM
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines. 14 February 2022 7:35 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
WATCH: Teacher going extra mile to show pupils what snow looks like goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2022 8:10 AM
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. 15 February 2022 7:36 AM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin. 14 February 2022 7:55 PM
'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 14 February 2022 6:41 PM
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix. 14 February 2022 6:29 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Project Literacy NGO.

Project Literacy NGO.

30 January 2022 7:37 AM

Steven le Roux, COO of Project Literacy on the story of this NGO, Project Literacy was established initially as a grassroots literacy project in 1973, and registered as a non-profit company in 1986, to address the needs of illiterate and semi-literate adults in South Africa. 


The life & musical impact of Betty Davis.

13 February 2022 10:33 AM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the life & times of Betty Davis, who was a pioneering brand of funk music after her passing at 77 years old this Wednesday.

Why do we like stories of vengeance?

13 February 2022 10:22 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the effects of constant revenge seeking and why do we like stories of revenge and what are some alternative ways to deal with instances when a person does you bad?

Fashion guru and curator, Felipe Mazibuko

13 February 2022 9:23 AM

Felipe Mazibuko is a fashion creative, stylist extraordinaire, and fashion influencer, with a little over 30 years in the industry. means understanding how the transition into a new democracy and now into the global digital media space affects and shapes our style. 

 

Film Review: Death on the Nile.

13 February 2022 9:20 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘Death on the Nile’ a Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

World Radio Day.

13 February 2022 9:18 AM

Chairperson of Radiocracy, Adv Robin Sewlal takes a look at the past 28 years of the radio landscape in SA and on this year's theme for World Radio Day. 

Maxing your tax advantages with a retirement annuity….

13 February 2022 9:11 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on taking an opportunity to look at your retirement provisions and take advantage of the tax break that is available by topping up your retirement annuity.

 

YouthBuild South Africa.

13 February 2022 7:43 AM

Oupa Tshabalala, YouthBuild South Africa Program Director on a profile of YouthBuild SA which is part of a global network of programs with its flagship program in the US. It was initiated in South Africa in 2016. The NGO offers young people who do not have access to higher education institutions and are not in employment - vocational training and education.

 

African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022.

13 February 2022 7:41 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Jocelin Kagan, Wild dog photographer & speaker looks ahead to the African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022, which brings together scientists, researchers, conservation managers and enthusiasts to understand the latest science, on how to tackle current challenges and raise awareness about the African Wild Dog.

SOWING IN TEARS by M. John Lamola.

12 February 2022 10:16 AM

Author & Associate Professor at the University of Johannesburg's Institute for Intelligent Systems, M. John Lamola on what to expect from his latest book ‘SOWING IN TEARS’: A Documentary History of the Church Struggle Against Apartheid, 1960-1990 which sheds light on the church’s evolving, if divided, response to apartheid, from the watershed Sharpeville massacre, through the 1976 uprisings and ending with the unravelling of statutory apartheid in the early ’90s.

Acclaimed opera singer, Zandile Mzazi on what to expect from The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s Valentine’s Gala Concert.

12 February 2022 9:48 AM

Brian Pinnock, Mimecast’s Cybersecurity Expert on how you can avoid an online romance scammer like the Tinder Swindler, with Valentine's Day around the corner. 

SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan

Local

Documents have info on fraud at SSA, they aren't classified - Jacques Pauw

Local

Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae

World

A timeline of Russia's worrying stand-off with Ukraine

15 February 2022 1:11 PM

Teen dies in stabbing incident in Somerset West

15 February 2022 12:49 PM

Ethiopia lifts wartime state of emergency

15 February 2022 12:31 PM

