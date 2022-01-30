Interest rates and how they affect us…

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make of the latest Interest rates increase and how they affect us, following The Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcement on Thursday for another 25 basis points increase.
Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the life & times of Betty Davis, who was a pioneering brand of funk music after her passing at 77 years old this Wednesday.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the effects of constant revenge seeking and why do we like stories of revenge and what are some alternative ways to deal with instances when a person does you bad?
Felipe Mazibuko is a fashion creative, stylist extraordinaire, and fashion influencer, with a little over 30 years in the industry. means understanding how the transition into a new democracy and now into the global digital media space affects and shapes our style.
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews 'Death on the Nile' a Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
Chairperson of Radiocracy, Adv Robin Sewlal takes a look at the past 28 years of the radio landscape in SA and on this year's theme for World Radio Day.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on taking an opportunity to look at your retirement provisions and take advantage of the tax break that is available by topping up your retirement annuity.
Oupa Tshabalala, YouthBuild South Africa Program Director on a profile of YouthBuild SA which is part of a global network of programs with its flagship program in the US. It was initiated in South Africa in 2016. The NGO offers young people who do not have access to higher education institutions and are not in employment - vocational training and education.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Jocelin Kagan, Wild dog photographer & speaker looks ahead to the African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022, which brings together scientists, researchers, conservation managers and enthusiasts to understand the latest science, on how to tackle current challenges and raise awareness about the African Wild Dog.
Author & Associate Professor at the University of Johannesburg's Institute for Intelligent Systems, M. John Lamola on what to expect from his latest book 'SOWING IN TEARS': A Documentary History of the Church Struggle Against Apartheid, 1960-1990 which sheds light on the church's evolving, if divided, response to apartheid, from the watershed Sharpeville massacre, through the 1976 uprisings and ending with the unravelling of statutory apartheid in the early '90s.
Brian Pinnock, Mimecast's Cybersecurity Expert on how you can avoid an online romance scammer like the Tinder Swindler, with Valentine's Day around the corner.