Life in Colour documentary.

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:47
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:53
Travel Feature - Valentines Day specials and travels
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Celeste Ntuli
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Celeste Ntuli
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment
Today at 15:10
Law to reserve some jobs for South Africans or do we need the existing laws to work better
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jaundré Kruger, National Manager for the Consolidated Employers’ Organisation
Today at 15:16
Ramaphosa resorts to beefing up his office as a way to work around his ineffectual cabinet
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sam Mkokeli
Today at 15:20
Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 15:50
Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher
Today at 16:10
Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA
Today at 16:20
SONA 2022 promise- water security
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group
Today at 17:10
Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
Today at 18:09
Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Business lobby group dissects the state of the nation address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sunelle Basson founder of Melle Studio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sunelle Basson
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal. 11 February 2022 12:39 PM
For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why? Callers on the open line reflect on the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 11 February 2022 11:00 AM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
View all Local
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa. 10 February 2022 9:25 PM
View all Business
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
You have been buttering your bread wrong, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Life in Colour documentary.

Life in Colour documentary.

30 January 2022 8:43 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews David Attenborough’s Life in Colour documentary.  

 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Using Someone's Vulnerability Against Them in an Argument.

6 February 2022 9:53 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates what compels an individual to use someone else's vulnerability against them in an argument and what makes us want to go to extreme lengths to win the argument while neglecting the impact of their words. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview: Professor Tulio de Oliveira

6 February 2022 9:26 AM

Prof Tulio de Oliveira is the Director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) and Bioinformatician at UKZN is a world-renowned bioinformatician who identified a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa in December 2020, in 2021 he set up a new institute at Stellenbosch University (SU) aimed at understanding and controlling epidemics and pandemics in Africa. Prof De Oliveira speaks on his career, upbringing and what to make of the reports around the new 'highly virulent' HIV strain discovered in the Netherlands.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review: Moonfall with Halle Berry.

6 February 2022 8:41 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews ‘Moonfall’ starring Halle Berry is a 2022 science fiction disaster film co-written, directed, and co-produced by Roland Emmerich.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epson Climate Reality Barometer.

6 February 2022 7:55 AM

Timothy Thomas, Country Manager of Epson South Africa on what to make of Epson’s Climate Reality Barometer findings which looks at perceptions held by South Africans around climate change and the impact their behaviour could have on the future. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Questions you should ask your financial advisor.

6 February 2022 7:53 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on some of the Questions you should ask your financial advisor. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RoseAct Saturday School programme.

6 February 2022 7:29 AM

Programme Manager of the RoseAct Saturday School programme, Bafana Mohale for more on the work of the RoseAct Saturday School on their recruitment drive for 2022 intake. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Wetlands Day.

6 February 2022 7:27 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Shelly Fuller, Manager of WWF Fruit and Wine programme for more on the WWF Conservation Champion wine farm that is helping to keep the Papenkuils (literally “place of reeds”) wetland near Worcester in the Western Cape healthy, especially knowing how Wetlands could probably be the most abused of our natural systems and yet they are critically important for water. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the brain tunes in to unfamiliar voices while you’re sleeping.

6 February 2022 6:46 AM

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at UCT explains the difficult balancing act the sleeping brain faces and how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep, following advances in sleep science showing that the human brain also monitors its surroundings during sleep. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: "Be Undiluted - A journey of self-actualisation".

5 February 2022 10:11 AM

Ntombizodwa Moyikwa, a Food Scientist turned Author on her on her memoir ‘Be Undiluted’ a book encouraging any individual trying to honour their life purpose amidst adversities, be it failed marriage, rape and other side-steps.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it ok to brand your workplace a “Family”?

5 February 2022 9:56 AM

CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy on the dynamics and whether it’s a good idea to brand your workplace a “Family”. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

Local

For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Local

Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes

Politics

EWN Highlights

Germany eyes easing COVID curbs, says infections peaking

11 February 2022 1:12 PM

WHO hails SA's scientific prowess in developing mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub

11 February 2022 1:10 PM

Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

11 February 2022 1:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA