Latest motoring news.

Motoring Expert, Ernest Page shares his experience on test driving the Ford ranger FX4 for the week, and his thoughts on buying a used JAC T8 vs a used Toyota Hilux both under 500k.
Gospel star & TV presenter, HLE on making major moves in the international music scene as she becomes the first South African artist to sign an exclusive record deal with the world’s leading Christian music company, Motown Gospel, a division of Capitol CMG/Universal Music Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates Obsessive Behaviours Online and why we tend to stalk people online.
Olympus Manthata, DBSA’s Head of Climate Finance on The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) announcement of availability of funding towards green economy development projects and programmes under the Green Fund. The Green Fund has been set up to contribute towards a range of goals in transitioning to a greener economy, including the financing of projects and programmes that reduce the impact on climate change.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Uncharted a 2022 American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the benefits to Tax Free Savings Accounts.
Tinyiko Simbine - Co Founder of GirlCodeZA on their partnership with Accenture to upskill 100 unemployed women who have been retrenched during lockdown with a 10-week Intro to Web Development program.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Johan Marais, CEO of African Snakebite Institute & Author of the Complete Guide to the Snakes of Southern Africa on whether snake repellents do really work, this after Minister Patricia De Lille revealed that snake repellent would be sprayed around Parliament and fumigation tablets would be dropped into mole tunnels.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Medical doctor and Owner of The T-Clinic, Dr Mark Opperman on what Hormonal imbalances are, how they occur and on how Hormonal chemicals are produced.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ayabonga Cawe, Development economist, columnist, radio presenter, photographer and activist on a review of his book ‘The Economy on your Doorstep’ which aims make sense of the post-apartheid political economy through the lives of the many people who live and survive in it every day.
Chief Director of Revenue Collection at Department of Water Sanitation, Sylvia Ndlovu and Executive Director of Municipal Infrastructure Services at SALGA, Jean de la Harpe on The Department of Water and Sanitation’s 2-day Summit on the future of water in SA at Gallagher Estate Conference Center, which is hosting water and sanitation experts, industry leaders, non-profit organisations and others with aim to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned, this morning we take a look at Impacts of non-payment in the sector, billing and credit management.LISTEN TO PODCAST