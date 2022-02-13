African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022.

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year. 24 February 2022 4:39 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021. 24 February 2022 7:33 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy. 24 February 2022 12:06 PM
WATCH: Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2022 8:30 AM
WATCH: Shoplifter shoving crossbow down his pants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2022 8:30 AM
Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply' Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head... 24 February 2022 1:40 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022.

African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022.

13 February 2022 7:41 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Jocelin Kagan, Wild dog photographer & speaker looks ahead to the African Wild Dogs United Conference 2022, which brings together scientists, researchers, conservation managers and enthusiasts to understand the latest science, on how to tackle current challenges and raise awareness about the African Wild Dog.


Hle sings exclusive deal with US record label Motown Gospel.

20 February 2022 6:00 PM

Gospel star & TV presenter, HLE on making major moves in the international music scene as she becomes the first South African artist to sign an exclusive record deal with the world’s leading Christian music company, Motown Gospel, a division of Capitol CMG/Universal Music Group.

Cringe Binge, Hate Stalking, or Shame Following.

20 February 2022 9:41 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates Obsessive Behaviours Online and why we tend to stalk people online.

 

DBSA calls for applications for Green Fund financing.

20 February 2022 9:16 AM

Olympus Manthata, DBSA’s Head of Climate Finance on The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) announcement of availability of funding towards green economy development projects and programmes under the Green Fund. The Green Fund has been set up to contribute towards a range of goals in transitioning to a greener economy, including the financing of projects and programmes that reduce the impact on climate change.

Film Review: Uncharted.

20 February 2022 9:15 AM

Film critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Uncharted a 2022 American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

 

Tax Free Savings Accounts – A must for everyone!!!

20 February 2022 7:46 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the benefits to Tax Free Savings Accounts.

 

FREE Coding Bootcamp for retrenched women.

20 February 2022 7:42 AM

Tinyiko Simbine - Co Founder of GirlCodeZA on their partnership with Accenture to upskill 100 unemployed women who have been retrenched during lockdown with a 10-week Intro to Web Development program. 

 

Do Snake Repellent really work.

20 February 2022 7:40 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Johan Marais, CEO of African Snakebite Institute & Author of the Complete Guide to the Snakes of Southern Africa on whether snake repellents do really work, this after Minister Patricia De Lille revealed that snake repellent would be sprayed around Parliament and fumigation tablets would be dropped into mole tunnels.

What to know about hormonal imbalances?

20 February 2022 7:15 AM

Medical doctor and Owner of The T-Clinic, Dr Mark Opperman on what Hormonal imbalances are, how they occur and on how Hormonal chemicals are produced. 

The Economy on your Doorstep, by Ayabonga Cawe.

19 February 2022 10:12 AM

Ayabonga Cawe, Development economist, columnist, radio presenter, photographer and activist on a review of his book ‘The Economy on your Doorstep’ which aims make sense of the post-apartheid political economy through the lives of the many people who live and survive in it every day.

 

Impacts of non-payment in the sector, billing and credit management.

19 February 2022 9:56 AM

Chief Director of Revenue Collection at Department of Water Sanitation, Sylvia Ndlovu and Executive Director of Municipal Infrastructure Services at SALGA, Jean de la Harpe on The Department of Water and Sanitation’s 2-day Summit on the future of water in SA at Gallagher Estate Conference Center, which is hosting water and sanitation experts, industry leaders, non-profit organisations and others with aim to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned, this morning we take a look at Impacts of non-payment in the sector, billing and credit management.

