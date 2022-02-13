Film Review: Death on the Nile.

Chief Director of Revenue Collection at Department of Water Sanitation, Sylvia Ndlovu and Executive Director of Municipal Infrastructure Services at SALGA, Jean de la Harpe on The Department of Water and Sanitation’s 2-day Summit on the future of water in SA at Gallagher Estate Conference Center, which is hosting water and sanitation experts, industry leaders, non-profit organisations and others with aim to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned, this morning we take a look at Impacts of non-payment in the sector, billing and credit management.

