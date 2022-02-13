Fashion guru and curator, Felipe Mazibuko

Felipe Mazibuko is a fashion creative, stylist extraordinaire, and fashion influencer, with a little over 30 years in the industry. means understanding how the transition into a new democracy and now into the global digital media space affects and shapes our style.
Nadia Davids, President of PEN SA PEN South Africa on what to expect from PEN SA’s third instalment of its acclaimed series, The Empty Chair Podcast: A Transatlantic Conversation. The season continues to illuminate shared histories and values between South Africa and the USA, engaging with topics around social justice, racial equity and diversity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bernard Khumalo, Head of Sales and Operations at Yep, on how Yep aims to assist SMMEs with doing business online. Yep, is Telkom Business’ digital marketplace where customers can search and buy from small, trusted companies across SA. Yep! focuses on providing the SME segment with a diverse range of connectivity and digital marketing services that will enable customers to thrive in an increasingly digital economy and market.
Dr. Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya, SA Social Policy researcher at SA Medical Research Council on what to make of a new study by the SAMRC which revealed that Child Support Grant needs to be increased. The Child Support Grant in South Africa, especially knowing that over 12 million children benefit from the Child Support Grant up to the age of 18 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stand-up Comedian, Marc Lottering on his upcoming stand-up show, titled “Uncle Marc” which made its debut at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino, from February 23 till March 6.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on child development, specifically about fun ways to improve our child’s low muscle tone and left handedness.LISTEN TO PODCAST
President of The South African Policing union, Mpho Kwinika reacts to the removal of Police commissioner, Khehla Sitole.
Photographer and founder of The Soweto Creamery, Thando Makhubu on the story of how he seized the opportunity during lockdown with only R700 saved from a R350 Covid-19 grant to started his own ice cream after gigs were cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.
Chef & Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido on 2 TREATS; 1st on World Margarita Day and the Halaal Goods Market, taking place from 3 – 6 March at the Walterfall Park at Mall of Africa..LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page reviews the Hyundai Kona and on what to make of the Audi E-tron range, which he says blew my mind.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident GP & CEO of Proactive health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks to Refiloe on all things you need to know about Typhoid fever, following reports of a possible typhoid fever cluster outbreaks in several provinces’ tap water.