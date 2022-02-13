Fashion guru and curator, Felipe Mazibuko

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Situation in Kyiv ‘as bad as media is reporting’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine The South African ambassador in Ukraine has urged fellow Kyiv residents to avoid roads and take shelter where possible. 26 February 2022 2:27 PM
'I never thought that I would sell ice-cream, It was an experiment' The Soweto Creamery founder Thando Makhubu weighs in on how he started a business from the R350 Covid relief grant. 26 February 2022 8:41 AM
All you need to know about Typhoid fever Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on the illness after a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in SA. 26 February 2022 7:45 AM
View all Local
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
View all Politics
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Fashion guru and curator, Felipe Mazibuko

Fashion guru and curator, Felipe Mazibuko

13 February 2022 9:23 AM

Felipe Mazibuko is a fashion creative, stylist extraordinaire, and fashion influencer, with a little over 30 years in the industry. means understanding how the transition into a new democracy and now into the global digital media space affects and shapes our style. 

 


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

PEN SA’s The Empty Chair Podcast: A Transatlantic Conversation.

26 February 2022 10:12 AM

Nadia Davids, President of PEN SA PEN South Africa on what to expect from PEN SA’s third instalment of its acclaimed series, The Empty Chair Podcast: A Transatlantic Conversation. The season continues to illuminate shared histories and values between South Africa and the USA, engaging with topics around social justice, racial equity and diversity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom Yep! All-One solution.

26 February 2022 9:54 AM

Bernard Khumalo, Head of Sales and Operations at Yep, on how Yep aims to assist SMMEs with doing business online. Yep, is Telkom Business’ digital marketplace where customers can search and buy from small, trusted companies across SA. Yep! focuses on providing the SME segment with a diverse range of connectivity and digital marketing services that will enable customers to thrive in an increasingly digital economy and market. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAMRC report reveals that Child Support Grant needs to be increased.

26 February 2022 9:33 AM

Dr. Wanga Zembe-Ngwenya, SA Social Policy researcher at SA Medical Research Council on what to make of a new study by the SAMRC which revealed that Child Support Grant needs to be increased. The Child Support Grant in South Africa, especially knowing that over 12 million children benefit from the Child Support Grant up to the age of 18 years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marc Lottering on new ‘Uncle Marc’.

26 February 2022 9:31 AM

Stand-up Comedian, Marc Lottering on his upcoming stand-up show, titled “Uncle Marc” which made its debut at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino, from February 23 till March 6.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fun ways to improve child’s low muscle tone & left handedness.

26 February 2022 8:44 AM

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert on child development, specifically about fun ways to improve our child’s low muscle tone and left handedness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pres Ramaphosa terminates Police Commissioner, Khehla Sitole's contract

26 February 2022 8:27 AM

President of The South African Policing union, Mpho Kwinika reacts to the removal of Police commissioner, Khehla Sitole.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Soweto Creamery.

26 February 2022 8:15 AM

Photographer and founder of The Soweto Creamery, Thando Makhubu on the story of how he seized the opportunity during lockdown with only R700 saved from a R350 Covid-19 grant to started his own ice cream after gigs were cancelled due to lockdown restrictions. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MARGARITA DAY & the Halaal Goods Market.

26 February 2022 7:57 AM

Chef & Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido on 2 TREATS; 1st on World Margarita Day and the Halaal Goods Market, taking place from 3 – 6 March at the Walterfall Park at Mall of Africa..

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest motoring news.

26 February 2022 7:43 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page reviews the Hyundai Kona and on what to make of the Audi E-tron range, which he says blew my mind.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All you need to know about Typhoid fever.

26 February 2022 7:12 AM

Resident GP & CEO of Proactive health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks to Refiloe on all things you need to know about Typhoid fever, following reports of a possible typhoid fever cluster outbreaks in several provinces’ tap water.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Situation in Kyiv ‘as bad as media is reporting’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine

Local

Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict

World Local

All you need to know about Typhoid fever

Local

EWN Highlights

Eriksen returns to football eight months after cardiac arrest

26 February 2022 6:56 PM

Nigeria sets new date for 2023 elections

26 February 2022 6:43 PM

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

26 February 2022 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA