World Heart Day.

Associate Professor of Cardiology at Wits and President Elect of SA Heart Association, Prof. Eric Klug reflects on a recent study by a group of experts who have identified significant gaps in awareness, diagnosis and prevention of heart failure in Africa and the Middle East, which looked at concerns of Heart failure becoming a growing health problem across the Middle East and Africa, where prevalence is markedly higher than the global average.
Gushwell chats to the fast-emerging Producer/Vocalist/Songwriter, Thandi Draai about her love for music and some of her notable shows locally and globally.
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane joins Gushwell looking at ways to restore the energy and heart to return to work after the festive break.
Gushwell is in conversation with Entrepreneur, Author & Member of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Mpho Dagada, sharing his entrepreneurial journey from his childhood days in Venda and more.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse joins Gushwell, providing tips on ways to recover from debt and get back on track.
Gushwell is joined by South African Cricketer, Sinalo Jafta, talking about her SJ10 Foundation that aims to empower young girls through cricket with sports bras drive, bursary funds and a cricket academy being the three main tiers.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Lead Aquarist at Quarantine & Sea Turtle Rehabilitation uShaka Sea World, Malini Pather join Gushwell in providing a brief update on the protection and rehabilitation of turtles.
Gushwell speaks to co-founder of Equanimity and Clinical psychologist, Brad Kallenbach discussing the use and safety of psychedelic therapy including the adverse effects and potential risks.
Emotional Intelligence Coach, Richard Cullinan talks to Gushwell about his latest offering on emotional intelligence and ways to develop it.
Director of The Artyli Gallery, Karen Cullinan joins Gushwell discussing the relationship between galleries and exhibitions and how this has evolved during and post Covid.
Curator and Contributor, Sven Christian joins Gushwell sharing details of the exhibition and the possibility of a 2 week extension based on popular demand.