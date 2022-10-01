Rabies Awareness.

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
No Scheduled Items to show
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
Why are matric results being released so late? Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric... 13 January 2023 12:21 PM
Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel Six years and over 700,000 subscribers later, Lasizwe Dambuza pulled the plug on his YouTube Channel. 13 January 2023 9:16 AM
First speaker of SA's democratic Parliament, Frene Ginwala, passes away at 90 In paying tribute to the struggle icon, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ginwala was a formidable patriot and a leader of the nation... 13 January 2023 12:57 PM
Why are matric results being released so late? Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric... 13 January 2023 12:21 PM
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
Dating or married, these 3 powerhouses play a big role in relationships Thabo Shole-Mashao hosts dating coach, Leigh Joy as she answers listener’s dating and relationships questions and concerns. 13 January 2023 1:16 PM
How making time for an adventure can boost your mental health Travelling can have major mental health benefits and now is the perfect time to start planning your next adventure. 13 January 2023 12:46 PM
'Homeless Solutions' in Pretoria tackling homelessness, offering second chances Africa Melane speaks to administrator at Homeless Solutions Sechaba Potse about the work it does and how listeners can assist. 13 January 2023 8:29 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space! John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical. 13 January 2023 7:20 AM
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Rabies Awareness.

Rabies Awareness.

1 October 2022 5:10 AM

Resident GP & CEO of Proactive health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on World Rabies awareness campaign and on concerns around the increase in the rate of rabies outbreak in dogs in SA. 


The Music Corner: Thandi Draai

8 January 2023 8:20 AM

Gushwell chats to the fast-emerging Producer/Vocalist/Songwriter, Thandi Draai about her love for music and some of her notable shows locally and globally.

Wellness: Dreading going back to work after the festive season.

8 January 2023 7:44 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane joins Gushwell looking at ways to restore the energy and heart to return to work after the festive break. 

Profile: Mpho Dagada

8 January 2023 7:23 AM

Gushwell is in conversation with Entrepreneur, Author & Member of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Mpho Dagada, sharing his entrepreneurial journey from his childhood days in Venda and more. 

Personal Finance: In Debt after the festive season?….don’t panic.

8 January 2023 6:17 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse joins Gushwell, providing tips on ways to recover from debt and get back on track. 

Acts of Kindness: SJ10 Foundation

8 January 2023 5:41 AM

Gushwell is joined by South African Cricketer, Sinalo Jafta, talking about her SJ10 Foundation that aims to empower young girls through cricket with sports bras drive, bursary funds and a cricket academy being the three main tiers.

NATURE DIARY: Green turtle ‘Duke’ found stranded on Bluff Beach on the road to recovery.

8 January 2023 5:17 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Lead Aquarist at Quarantine & Sea Turtle Rehabilitation uShaka Sea World, Malini Pather join Gushwell in providing a brief update on the protection and rehabilitation of turtles. 

Healthy Living: Psychedelic Therapy

8 January 2023 4:46 AM

Gushwell speaks to co-founder of Equanimity and Clinical psychologist, Brad Kallenbach discussing the use and safety of psychedelic therapy including the adverse effects and potential risks.

Literature Corner : Book Review of 30 EQ Strategies by Richard Cullinan

7 January 2023 8:05 AM

Emotional Intelligence Coach, Richard Cullinan talks to Gushwell about his latest offering on emotional intelligence and ways to develop it.

The future of: The Future of Exhibitions.

7 January 2023 7:34 AM

Director of The Artyli Gallery, Karen Cullinan joins Gushwell discussing the relationship between galleries and exhibitions and how this has evolved during and post Covid.

Happening in the Arts: A Quiet Focus-Group exhibition at Nirox Sculpture Park

7 January 2023 7:05 AM

Curator and Contributor, Sven Christian joins Gushwell sharing details of the exhibition and the possibility of a 2 week extension based on popular demand.

Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole?

Business Local

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

'Eskom should be placed under business rescue' says economist Dawie Roodt

Local Business

ANC WC Edu spokesperson worried about learner placement in the province

13 January 2023 6:33 PM

Payment dispute between grave diggers, municipality adds to GP mother's grief

13 January 2023 6:25 PM

Transnet revealed as biggest culprit of SOEs owing municipalities

13 January 2023 6:03 PM

