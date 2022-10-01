Latest Motoring News.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as Africans.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
Today at 14:35
Masterclass on how we mourn for our loved ones as African continues.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Criselda Kananda
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA needs other forms of protest' - SASRIA fears public revolt against Eskom Despite a R22-billion capital injection from National Treasury the insurer has struggled to recover after the 2021 July riots. 17 January 2023 4:13 PM
The fight for equal education "We fighting against a system where there is disparity amongst the playing fields," says Progressive Principal Association. 17 January 2023 2:01 PM
11 tips for saving water as restrictions loom It's never too late to adopt water-saving habits. 17 January 2023 12:43 PM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Court set to deliver judgment on Ramaphosa vs Zuma private prosecution bid Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on President Ramaphosa's application to halt the former president's private prosecution. 16 January 2023 8:08 AM
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF? The World Economic Forum meeting kicked off in Davos on Monday. President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his trip at the last minute to... 17 January 2023 9:12 PM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA' Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state ca... 17 January 2023 8:13 PM
Ghosting, scams & catfishing: Here's how AI helps you look for love online! If you are looking to find love this year, here's how dating apps are tailoring their services to meet your romantic needs. 17 January 2023 4:08 PM
Steer your own ship: How to revive the love and passion for your job You used to love going to work, but nowadays your fingers seem to be stuck on the snooze button – how can you change this? 17 January 2023 2:35 PM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961 China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted. 17 January 2023 5:25 PM
Taliban officials pay $8, get verified Twitter accounts Before Elon Musk took over as CEO, there was no way for the Taliban to use verified Twitter accounts to post. 17 January 2023 9:02 AM
Crime boss accused of murder, torture of child caught after 30 year on the run Armed soldiers and police raided a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, when they arrested Matteo Messina Denaro. 17 January 2023 8:11 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city's municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Latest Motoring News.

Latest Motoring News.

1 October 2022 5:54 AM

Resident Motoring Enthusiast, Warren Tucker looks at the latest used-car prices which are ticking downwards in SA at the moment and on what to make of car sales in South Africa as buying patterns begin to shift. 


Profiling Grammy Nominated Musician, Bantu.

15 January 2023 8:12 AM

Grammy Nominated Artist & Producer, Bantu who has produced and written for top artists such as Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, ASAP Rocky, Camila Cabello, Pitbull and Chris Brown speaks on his career thus far and on what to expect from him this year. 

Does giving an ultimatum ever solve a relationship crisis?

15 January 2023 7:39 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates whether giving someone an ultimatum ever solves problems in a relationship and the pros and cons of giving or receiving ultimatums.  

Profiling Wiseman Mncube

15 January 2023 7:25 AM

Award winning Actor & Theatre maker, Wiseman Ncube on his career, what he makes of his role as uMqhele on the showmax hit telenovela, The Wife and on how he unwinds outside of work. 

Real Housewives of Durban return with S3

15 January 2023 7:21 AM

RHOD cast member & businesswoman, Nonku Wlliams on what to expect from the new year with the return of The Real Housewives of Durban and on her business ventures.  

Effects of load shedding on the Agricultural sector.

15 January 2023 6:10 AM

Business Day Journalist, Katharine Child on the effects of load shedding on the Agricultural sector, this after Grain SA requesting Eskom to consider reducing load-shedding in irrigated farming areas until the end of February and introduce steeper cuts in the winter months when less water is needed.  

In Debt after the festive season?….don't panic.

15 January 2023 5:56 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to do if you find yourself in debt after the festive season and on some steps you can take to get back on track.

Profiling the Love Joy Community Centre NPO.

15 January 2023 5:53 AM

Co-Founder of The Love Joy Community Centre NPO, Gifted Buthelezi on the work of the Love Joy community centre in Protea glen, Soweto is a registered non-profit organisation established on the 22nd of February 2018 by Ms Edith Dineo Thamae who identified and understood the effects of poverty within her community. 

Taking better care of your teeth

15 January 2023 4:41 AM

Dentist at the Louis Pastuer Hospital, Dr Odirile Moloi for a better understanding on what causes Tooth Decay and on how to treat tooth decay.  

What to expect from Black Bird Books in 2023

14 January 2023 8:17 AM

Refiloe speaks to Publisher & Head of Blackbird Books, Thabiso Mahlape in light of their partnership with Legend Press and more on what to expect from Black Bird Books in 2023. 

Foetal medical care.

14 January 2023 7:37 AM

Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Prof Priya Soma Pillay joins Refiloe in discussing and unpacking what Foetal/fetal medicine, or maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) is. 

Stage 8 load shedding likely from July. Stage 10 also possible - energy expert

Local Business

SA residents fed up with the energy crisis

Local

Tips and Tricks: how to get through the heatwave without electricity

Lifestyle

Nepali hospitals return bodies from air crash to grieving families

18 January 2023 6:19 AM

Nurses in England launch fresh strikes over pay

18 January 2023 5:56 AM

Former Mkhondo mayor arrested for murder of ANC councillor

17 January 2023 7:07 PM

