Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
Book Review: New History of South Africa

Book Review: New History of South Africa

1 October 2022 10:11 AM

Writer & Books editor at News24, Shaun de Waal on what to expect from the newly updated, comprehensive history of South Africa presents the story of our turbulent country in a fresh, readable narrative, The new “New History of South Africa” under the editorship of Hermann Giliomee, Bernard Mbenga and Bill Nasson and published earlier this year in May by Tafelberg. Shaun also reviews some of the books believes helps tell the story of South Africa.


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Book Review: Patrice Motsepe: An Appetite for Disruption by Janet Smith

8 October 2022 10:08 AM

Journalist and Author, Janet Smith on reviews her Patrice Motsepe’s biography, “An Appetite for Disruption”. In this unauthorised biography, journalist Janet Smith mines the public archives to try to get to the bottom of what makes this hugely successful, intensely private man tick, published under Jonathan Ball Publishers

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Mak Manaka takes to the stage for a One Night Only

8 October 2022 9:48 AM

Award winning Poet & Author, Mak Manaka looks ahead to his  “Homeless @ Home” performance on the 20th October at Joburg Theatre’s Lesedi stage in collaborating with Malcolm Jiyane and the Alexander Choir.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Google's search trends and $1B investment in Africa.

8 October 2022 9:41 AM

Country Director for Google South Africa, Dr Alistair Mokoena takes a look at what South Africans are searching for online, which are reportedly showing on what came out of Google 4 Africa (G4A) event this week, which outlined a $1B investment in Africa for the First Cloud Region in Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST

School adopts EQ technology to support the mental health of its pupils.

8 October 2022 8:52 AM

Founder & CEO of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs and Co-founder and CEO of the It’sOk app, Cody Gordon on how Centennial Schools is encouraging better mental wellness for their students through the use of an app.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST

A FEAST WORTHY OF A FAT BEAR.

8 October 2022 8:45 AM

uest: Anna Trapido, Chef, Author & Food Anthropologist on some of the places to enjoy salmon in Gauteng. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Agritech disruptor AgriKool.

8 October 2022 8:30 AM

Chief executive of AgriKool, Zamokuhle Thwala on for more on this e-trading platform which connects agricultural producers to buyers to facilitate the sale of products between retailers and farmers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Latest Motoring News.

8 October 2022 7:59 AM

Resident Motoring Enthusiast, Ernest Page and Kumbi Mtshakazi looks at the fuel price breakdown and on how we could potentially bring the price of fuel down even further and look at the launch of the latest VW Golf 8 R model this week and review Volkswagen Tiguan R.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Study: The importance to patients of what doctors wear.

8 October 2022 7:27 AM

Resident GP & CEO of Proactive health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on what to make of the latest US study of patient preferences for doctors' attire. The study found that over half of the 4,062 patients surveyed in the clinics and hospitals of ten major medical centres said that what physicians wear is important to them, and more than one-third said that what a doctor wears influences their satisfaction with their care.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Back Care Awareness Week.

8 October 2022 7:19 AM

Physiotherapist special interested Chronic pain, Lesley Meyer reflects on Back Care Awareness Week and on how to better manage your back pain and back injuries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Apple Music’s Amaqhawe campaign.

2 October 2022 10:04 AM

DJ/Turntablist & Music Production, DJ Ready D on his role in Apple Music’s inaugural Amaqhawe (hero) campaign, which pays tribute to South African musicians who used their voices for change and helped shape the local music industry, for this year’s Heritage Month. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

