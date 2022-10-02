World Lymphoma Awareness Month.

Gushwell Brooks speaks to Lukhanyo Mdingi is a Fashion Designer, is a founder of Cape Town based fashion namesake label Lukhanyo Mdingi. Following his is graduation at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2015 he had an opportunity to showcase at The Pitti Immagine Uomo which is an international fashion fair for men's clothing in Florence, Lukhanyo was one of the judges at the 2021 Dezeen Awards. Lukhanyo speaks on his creative process, on the man behind the name and on what to expect from his Spring collection for 2022, which runways to catch him on and on his future projects

