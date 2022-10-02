Book Review: BURCHELL’S AFRICAN ODYSSEY.

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Author, Roger Stewart reviews a recently released book 'Burchell’s African Odyssey’ which describes the many discoveries made and challenges faced by the English naturalist William Burchell on his epic return to Cape Town after having set off to explore the southern African interior in 1811.
Journalist and Author, Janet Smith on reviews her Patrice Motsepe’s biography, “An Appetite for Disruption”. In this unauthorised biography, journalist Janet Smith mines the public archives to try to get to the bottom of what makes this hugely successful, intensely private man tick, published under Jonathan Ball PublishersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Award winning Poet & Author, Mak Manaka looks ahead to his “Homeless @ Home” performance on the 20th October at Joburg Theatre’s Lesedi stage in collaborating with Malcolm Jiyane and the Alexander Choir.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Country Director for Google South Africa, Dr Alistair Mokoena takes a look at what South Africans are searching for online, which are reportedly showing on what came out of Google 4 Africa (G4A) event this week, which outlined a $1B investment in Africa for the First Cloud Region in AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder & CEO of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs and Co-founder and CEO of the It’sOk app, Cody Gordon on how Centennial Schools is encouraging better mental wellness for their students through the use of an app.LISTEN TO PODCAST
uest: Anna Trapido, Chef, Author & Food Anthropologist on some of the places to enjoy salmon in Gauteng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executive of AgriKool, Zamokuhle Thwala on for more on this e-trading platform which connects agricultural producers to buyers to facilitate the sale of products between retailers and farmers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Motoring Enthusiast, Ernest Page and Kumbi Mtshakazi looks at the fuel price breakdown and on how we could potentially bring the price of fuel down even further and look at the launch of the latest VW Golf 8 R model this week and review Volkswagen Tiguan R.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident GP & CEO of Proactive health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on what to make of the latest US study of patient preferences for doctors' attire. The study found that over half of the 4,062 patients surveyed in the clinics and hospitals of ten major medical centres said that what physicians wear is important to them, and more than one-third said that what a doctor wears influences their satisfaction with their care.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Physiotherapist special interested Chronic pain, Lesley Meyer reflects on Back Care Awareness Week and on how to better manage your back pain and back injuries.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DJ/Turntablist & Music Production, DJ Ready D on his role in Apple Music’s inaugural Amaqhawe (hero) campaign, which pays tribute to South African musicians who used their voices for change and helped shape the local music industry, for this year’s Heritage Month.LISTEN TO PODCAST