Fourth annual Locations Africa Conference

Founder of Locations Africa, Azania Muendane for more on Locations Africa Conference expo which is set to bring together Pan-African delegates in October to share best practices and showcase access to film shooting locations, at the Constitutional Hill museum from 5 and 6 October.
South African indie-alternative singer-songwriter, aboynamedblu, was this month announced as the next recipient of Apple Music’s Up Next program, which a local version of their global emerging artist platform which they launched early in 2021, in the wake of his second EP release of the year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogate the 6 Steps to Improving Your Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Ability In business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gushwell Brooks speaks to Lukhanyo Mdingi is a Fashion Designer, is a founder of Cape Town based fashion namesake label Lukhanyo Mdingi. Following his is graduation at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2015 he had an opportunity to showcase at The Pitti Immagine Uomo which is an international fashion fair for men's clothing in Florence, Lukhanyo was one of the judges at the 2021 Dezeen Awards. Lukhanyo speaks on his creative process, on the man behind the name and on what to expect from his Spring collection for 2022, which runways to catch him on and on his future projectsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-founder of the Makers’ Valley Farm and Ambassador of Garden Day, Siyabonga Ndlangamandla looks at the objectives of garden day, some tips on how to get started in growing their own food, what veggies they should be growing, and on how to go about creating your own food garden even in a small urban space.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to plan for healthcare costs in retirement, especially knowing how most South Africans leave their retirement planning too late.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marketing Manager of Taking Care of Business organisation, Helene Brand on the work of “Taking Care of Business” and on their partnership with MySchool Loyalty Programme.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Executive Manager - The SA Association for Marine Biological Research, Maryke Masson on International African Penguin Awareness Day and on the #SaveTheAfricanPenguin campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Retha Harmse on National Nutrition Week, celebrated from 9 - 15 October with this year's theme being all about 'Making healthy eating choices easier’. Retha give some tips for planning and preparing quick, healthy and affordable home meals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Journalist and Author, Janet Smith on reviews her Patrice Motsepe’s biography, “An Appetite for Disruption”. In this unauthorised biography, journalist Janet Smith mines the public archives to try to get to the bottom of what makes this hugely successful, intensely private man tick, published under Jonathan Ball PublishersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Award winning Poet & Author, Mak Manaka looks ahead to his “Homeless @ Home” performance on the 20th October at Joburg Theatre’s Lesedi stage in collaborating with Malcolm Jiyane and the Alexander Choir.LISTEN TO PODCAST