Profiling Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Wednesday and Thursday Eskom further said it would try to limit power cuts to night-time. 12 October 2022 1:56 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
Letting friends play matchmaker: 'They know you better than you know yourself' Have you ever been hooked up by a friend, how did that relationship end up? 12 October 2022 11:49 AM
View all Local
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from P... 12 October 2022 12:27 PM
View all Politics
Curro PM allows students to sleep late and come to school in the afternoon South Africa’s leading private school company has an innovative new option that will please sleepy students and their parents. 12 October 2022 2:03 PM
702 Small Business Awards are back Radio 702, in partnership with Lulalend aims to recognise small-to-medium enterprises that go above and beyond to give great servi... 12 October 2022 10:43 AM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
View all Business
SA youth have spoken: sipping Rooibos is cool (but not as cool as Starbucks!) Experts say social media has helped to popularise rooibos with food and drink and it remains the most Instagrammed topic to date. 12 October 2022 11:37 AM
'Mzansi Icons' gives SA's legends their flowers while they're still here From the world of sports to business to entertainment, Maps Maponyane is here to present the country's biggest icons with their fl... 12 October 2022 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. 11 October 2022 7:32 AM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
View all Africa
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
'Police have a culture of internally dealing with allegations of rape' Many serious crimes committed by police officers go unreported, says policing specialist Eldred de Klerk. 11 October 2022 1:30 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of loadshedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Profiling Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

Profiling Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela

2 October 2022 7:40 AM

Scientist and CEO of Sahpra, Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on her upbringing, the inspiration behind her hard work, some of the challenges she faced ever since her appointment as the CEO of South African Health Products Regulator and on her aspirations. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

aboynamedblu on EP and being recognised by Apple Music.

9 October 2022 8:10 AM

South African indie-alternative singer-songwriter, aboynamedblu, was this month announced as the next recipient of Apple Music’s Up Next program, which a local version of their global emerging artist platform which they launched early in 2021, in the wake of his second EP release of the year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Improving your Emotional Intelligence & Leadership Abilities.

9 October 2022 8:05 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogate the 6 Steps to Improving Your Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Ability In business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling Fashion Designer, Lukhanyo Mdingi

9 October 2022 7:22 AM

Gushwell Brooks speaks to Lukhanyo Mdingi is a Fashion Designer, is a founder of Cape Town based fashion namesake label Lukhanyo Mdingi. Following his is graduation at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2015 he had an opportunity to showcase at The Pitti Immagine Uomo which is an international fashion fair for men's clothing in Florence, Lukhanyo was one of the judges at the 2021 Dezeen Awards. Lukhanyo speaks on his creative process, on the man behind the name and on what to expect from his Spring collection for 2022, which runways to catch him on and on his future projects

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Garden day 2022 & tips on growing your own food in your back gardens.

9 October 2022 6:45 AM

Co-founder of the Makers’ Valley Farm and Ambassador of Garden Day, Siyabonga Ndlangamandla looks at the objectives of garden day, some tips on how to get started in growing their own food, what veggies they should be growing, and on how to go about creating your own food garden even in a small urban space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make adequate provision for medical aid in retirement.

9 October 2022 6:41 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on how to plan for healthcare costs in retirement, especially knowing how most South Africans leave their retirement planning too late.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taking Care of Business organisation

9 October 2022 6:38 AM

Marketing Manager of Taking Care of Business organisation, Helene Brand on the work of “Taking Care of Business” and on their partnership with MySchool Loyalty Programme. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Penguin Awareness Day (8th October).

9 October 2022 5:49 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Executive Manager - The SA Association for Marine Biological Research, Maryke Masson on International African Penguin Awareness Day and on the #SaveTheAfricanPenguin campaign.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Nutrition Week: How to Make Healthy Eating Choices Easier.

9 October 2022 5:17 AM

Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Retha Harmse on National Nutrition Week, celebrated from 9 - 15 October with this year's theme being all about 'Making healthy eating choices easier’. Retha give some tips for planning and preparing quick, healthy and affordable home meals. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Review: Patrice Motsepe: An Appetite for Disruption by Janet Smith

8 October 2022 8:08 AM

Journalist and Author, Janet Smith on reviews her Patrice Motsepe’s biography, “An Appetite for Disruption”. In this unauthorised biography, journalist Janet Smith mines the public archives to try to get to the bottom of what makes this hugely successful, intensely private man tick, published under Jonathan Ball Publishers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mak Manaka takes to the stage for a One Night Only

8 October 2022 7:48 AM

Award winning Poet & Author, Mak Manaka looks ahead to his  “Homeless @ Home” performance on the 20th October at Joburg Theatre’s Lesedi stage in collaborating with Malcolm Jiyane and the Alexander Choir.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

BLSA calls out union leaders for setting wrong precedent on Transnet wage talks

Local Business

Calm down and come prepared, advises HR expert on acing a job interview

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in Uganda

12 October 2022 7:09 PM

Cele: SAPS needs help to root out illegal mining and the rise of zama zamas

12 October 2022 7:05 PM

Monkeypox outbreak far from over, cautions WHO

12 October 2022 5:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA