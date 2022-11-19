Fitness: Outdoor workouts tips for spring

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’ South Africans are being urged to understand the limitations of the incentive before jumping into the solar installation queue. 26 February 2023 9:47 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan. 25 February 2023 9:01 AM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4 We've moved from stage six power cuts to stage five overnight. 26 February 2023 6:05 AM
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
RapidLion Film Fest is back The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March. 26 February 2023 12:10 PM
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain. 26 February 2023 6:48 AM
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media. 25 February 2023 12:38 PM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
19 November 2022 5:36 AM

Refiloe chats to Director at Fitpro- Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer sharing some tips on outdoor exercises during warm weather. 


Songs about goodbyes and new beginnings.

26 February 2023 8:10 AM

Dj Kenzhero onsongs that has to do with endings and beginnings, and from artists who were either changing their sound or doing something new in their career.

Why Reality TV Relationships Rarely Last Beyond the Finale.

26 February 2023 8:01 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what we can learn from Reality TV shows and on why it is that that reality tv relationships don't last beyond the finale.

RapidLion film Fest 2023.

26 February 2023 7:31 AM

Filmmaker,  Khethiwe Ngcobo on what to expect from this year's RapidLion film Fest which is meant to take place from March 4 to 11 in partnership with the University of Johannesburg. Khethiwe's documentary "1001 Days" explores the in-depth experience of new mothers in a South African townships.

Solar tax incentive….who really benefits?

26 February 2023 7:26 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on Solar tax incentives and on who really benefits on this decision.

South Africa greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force.

26 February 2023 7:16 AM

Partner at Webber Wentzel, Rashaad Carrim on what to make of the Financial Action Task Force's decision to grey list South Africa, the intergovernmental body that sets global standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, on Friday putting South Africa in the company of countries such as Syria, Haiti, Yemen and Mozambique.

World NGO Day

26 February 2023 5:29 AM

CSI Consultant at CSI Agency MAMAS Alliance, Calisto Kondowe on some of the challenges faced by the NGO sector and on the role that corporate can play in helping resource the NGO sector.  

Conservation NGO saves wildlife species from being managed as livestock.

26 February 2023 5:15 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and EWT Wildlife and Law Project Manager, Ashleigh Dore on The Endangered Wildlife Trust's successfully getting the courts to overturn the department of agriculture's decision to declare a list of wild animals as livestock reviewed and set aside in the North Gauteng High Court.

2 Book Reviews.

25 February 2023 8:19 AM

Owner of Bridge Books store an independent bookstore, Griffin Shea reviews "Noni Jabavu's work called A Stranger at Home, edited by Makhosazana Xaba, Athambile Masola and Barbara Adair's recent book "In the Shadows of the Springs I Saw".

What is behind all these tech sector Layoffs.

25 February 2023 7:55 AM

Editor At Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen on why so many layoffs in the tech sector? Following Telkom announcement that it will begin a formal retrenchment process that will see it layoff as much as 15% of its workforce, this after thousands of job cuts at companies such as Meta and Twitter last year, Google, Microsoft and Amazon plan to cut 40,000 employees together this year.

Mbuso Khoza's 5th Isandlwana Lecture at the State Theatre in PTA.

25 February 2023 7:32 AM

Award winning Musician and Actor, Mbuso Khoza on what to expect from the 5th Isandlwana Lecture at State Theatre this weekend, which was initiated by eShowe-born music star, historian and heritage enthusiast Mbuso Khoza half a decade ago, accompanied by the Afrikan Heritage Ensemble (an acapella group comprising 18 musos).

Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations'

Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4

Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

One person hospitalised after hotel fire in Durban
26 February 2023 5:56 PM

26 February 2023 5:56 PM

SAPS Special Task Force places in top 10 of global SWAT challenge
26 February 2023 5:12 PM

26 February 2023 5:12 PM

Formula E injects R2bn into Mother City economy - CT mayor
26 February 2023 4:51 PM

26 February 2023 4:51 PM

