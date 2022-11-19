Diabetes treatment and complications caused when not following treatment plan

Resident GP & CEO of Proactive health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati joins Refiloe in answering some of the listener’s questions from last week’s conversation regarding Diabetes symptoms and treatments.
Dj Kenzhero onsongs that has to do with endings and beginnings, and from artists who were either changing their sound or doing something new in their career.
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what we can learn from Reality TV shows and on why it is that that reality tv relationships don't last beyond the finale.
Filmmaker, Khethiwe Ngcobo on what to expect from this year's RapidLion film Fest which is meant to take place from March 4 to 11 in partnership with the University of Johannesburg. Khethiwe's documentary "1001 Days" explores the in-depth experience of new mothers in a South African townships.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on Solar tax incentives and on who really benefits on this decision.
Partner at Webber Wentzel, Rashaad Carrim on what to make of the Financial Action Task Force's decision to grey list South Africa, the intergovernmental body that sets global standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, on Friday putting South Africa in the company of countries such as Syria, Haiti, Yemen and Mozambique.
CSI Consultant at CSI Agency MAMAS Alliance, Calisto Kondowe on some of the challenges faced by the NGO sector and on the role that corporate can play in helping resource the NGO sector.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and EWT Wildlife and Law Project Manager, Ashleigh Dore on The Endangered Wildlife Trust's successfully getting the courts to overturn the department of agriculture's decision to declare a list of wild animals as livestock reviewed and set aside in the North Gauteng High Court.
Owner of Bridge Books store an independent bookstore, Griffin Shea reviews "Noni Jabavu's work called A Stranger at Home, edited by Makhosazana Xaba, Athambile Masola and Barbara Adair's recent book "In the Shadows of the Springs I Saw".
Editor At Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen on why so many layoffs in the tech sector? Following Telkom announcement that it will begin a formal retrenchment process that will see it layoff as much as 15% of its workforce, this after thousands of job cuts at companies such as Meta and Twitter last year, Google, Microsoft and Amazon plan to cut 40,000 employees together this year.
Award winning Musician and Actor, Mbuso Khoza on what to expect from the 5th Isandlwana Lecture at State Theatre this weekend, which was initiated by eShowe-born music star, historian and heritage enthusiast Mbuso Khoza half a decade ago, accompanied by the Afrikan Heritage Ensemble (an acapella group comprising 18 musos).