Food Feature:Taste Magazine's meat-free Christmas menu

Refiloe is joined by TASTE deputy food editor, Khanya Mzongwana, serving you with ideas for your menu this Christmas including meat-free menu.
Musician, Nomfundo Moh on what to expect from her latest project with Apple Music, which has released Carols Uncovered which features singer Nomfundo’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” by Bonnie M. Nomfundo speaks on this rendition, the process/journey behind getting to remake such a historically big song which is featured in an album that also has other global talents such as Ellie Goulding, Muni Long, RAYE, Amelia Moore, Brett Eldredge.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates “Traumatic Bonds” in the context of the 16 Days of activism on violence against women and children. Trauma bonds are said to be emotional bonds with an individual (and sometimes, with a group) that arise from a recurring, cyclical pattern of abuse perpetuated by intermittent reinforcement through rewards and punishmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jessica Nkosi is a South African actress and TV presenter, best known for her leading roles in M-Net commissioned telenovelas Isibaya, Ayeye, and recently “The Queen”. Following her departure from “The Queen”, Jessica is now making a comeback to the small screen in “Lavish”, a new fictional drama set in Kyalami on Mzansi magic, which follows the lives of three wealthy women in their 30s, who navigate death, divorce, and disaster.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lala Tuku, President of Africa Rising International Film Festival on what to expect from the Africa Rising International Film Festival which is centred around putting African storytelling to the forefront and giving voice to the marginalised like women, the LQBTQ+ community, young people and those living with disabilities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Designer & Founder of Brighter Days Designs, Sibulelo Ngozi on his contribution to the circular economy by designing quality fashion bags and accessories from leftover material, ensuring nothing goes to waste and on his partnership with the WWF South Africa to market his products, which includes toiletry bags, on their online store.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what consumers need to have in mind when considering spending money this Black Friday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe speaks to Co-Organizer of Project Ushujaa, Tim Lloyd on their 36km Zanzibar Channel Swim for Charity to Zanzibar Channel in Tanzania with an aim of raising R 250 000 for Hospice Wits.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and EWT’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Emily Taylor on what to make of The Endangered Wildlife Trust new website packed with information and resources on the threatened species and ecosystems that depend on us as much as we rely on them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe speaks to CEO of Brain Harmonics group, Kerry Rudman on men’s mental health awareness and on the need to speak about their mental health struggles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe speaks to Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen, looking at what Mastodon is and its viability as an alternative to Twitter, while also looking at the state of Twitter and on what it would turn it around.LISTEN TO PODCAST