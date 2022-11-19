Latest Motoring News

Musician, Nomfundo Moh on what to expect from her latest project with Apple Music, which has released Carols Uncovered which features singer Nomfundo’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” by Bonnie M. Nomfundo speaks on this rendition, the process/journey behind getting to remake such a historically big song which is featured in an album that also has other global talents such as Ellie Goulding, Muni Long, RAYE, Amelia Moore, Brett Eldredge.

