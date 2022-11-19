Small Business Check in: TR Photography

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
16 Days of Activism: How South Africa's TV news gets it wrong The 25th of November to the 10th of December marks 16 days of Activism, which is a global campaign to combat femicides and gender-... 25 November 2022 4:56 PM
What you need to know about being a bodyguard for high-profile clients Recently, Amapiano pioneer DJ and businessman, Oupa 'DJ Sumbody' Sefoka, and his bodyguard were killed in a hail of bullets in Woo... 25 November 2022 11:06 AM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government ActionSA has welcomed the withdrawal of another motion of no confidence against the City of Johannesburg mayor. 25 November 2022 3:37 PM
The Midday Report Express: Lindiwe Susulu takes issue with ANC Top 6 nominations Delivered to you every afternoon. 25 November 2022 12:41 PM
ANC losing ground to EFF in Mpumalanga by-elections may spark concern - expert There has been a stream of by-elections since the municipal polls of November 2021. 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
After a rough 2022, what do you do with investments that have lost money? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares valuable advice on The Money Show. 24 November 2022 8:53 PM
Clicks is buying Sorbet beauty therapy chain for R105m Bruce Whitfield talks to Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO of the Clicks Group, about its latest acquisition. 24 November 2022 8:05 PM
Interest rates at highest level since 2016 after latest 75 BPS hike The repo rate increase announced by Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago on Thursday brings the prime lending rate to 10.5%. 24 November 2022 7:32 PM
'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music Failure touches all of our lives, even Grammy nominees, but it is through this that lessons are learned. 25 November 2022 2:14 PM
Beyond closed doors: Is sex in risky places worth the hype? When the bed starts to feel a little dull, some people decide to spice up their love life by taking sex out of the bedroom. 25 November 2022 10:49 AM
Pathologising gender: How healthcare professionals view gender identity The way that gender identity has been pathologised by healthcare professionals has evolved over time, particularly in liberal-lean... 25 November 2022 4:17 AM
Why Argentines view their loss to Saudi Arabia as a 'national catastrophe' Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. 22 November 2022 5:12 PM
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
Joy of Jazz returns with rhythm to Sandton Convention Centre Get ready to tap and clap for the highly anticipated return of the Joy of Jazz festival at Sandton Convention Centre. 25 November 2022 9:20 AM
Blair Underwood gets engaged to his friend of 41 years Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn chats about the most trending topics on the internet. 24 November 2022 10:09 AM
Emmy award winner 'My Better World' telling African stories to the world The Emmy awards, held annually in New York, celebrate excellence in the television industry. 23 November 2022 9:22 AM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Game stores to close in East and West Africa with no buy-outs on the table Massmart announced the planned closure of 8 Game stores in SA and 14 in West and East Africa in August, after reporting huge losse... 22 November 2022 8:04 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: The law is not an ass. Our constitutional democracy self-corrects Two judgments handed down this week once again demonstrate how our Constitution holds us on the right path writes Mandy Wiener. 24 November 2022 3:46 AM
[WATCH] Why First Choice Custard ad 'fails' to hit the sweet spot Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 23 November 2022 5:42 PM
'Wakanda Forever': An appropriately poignant tribute to a Marvel legend Marvel successfully pulls off the near impossible task of paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman while pushing the Panther's lore forw... 23 November 2022 10:27 AM
Small Business Check in: TR Photography

Small Business Check in: TR Photography

19 November 2022 6:13 AM

Refiloe speaks to Founder of TR Photography, Thabang Radebe in enlightenment of her business since it’s inception in 2015 and some of the challenges faced by photographers in South Africa


Apple Music Carols Uncovered featuring singer Nomfundo Moh.

20 November 2022 8:38 AM

Musician, Nomfundo Moh on what to expect from her latest project with Apple Music, which has released Carols Uncovered which features singer Nomfundo’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” by Bonnie M. Nomfundo speaks on this rendition, the process/journey behind getting to remake such a historically big song which is featured in an album that also has other global talents such as Ellie Goulding, Muni Long, RAYE, Amelia Moore, Brett Eldredge.

How to Recognize and Break Traumatic Bonds.

20 November 2022 7:43 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates “Traumatic Bonds” in the context of the 16 Days of activism on violence against women and children. Trauma bonds are said to be emotional bonds with an individual (and sometimes, with a group) that arise from a recurring, cyclical pattern of abuse perpetuated by intermittent reinforcement through rewards and punishments

TV Personality, Jessica Nkosi on career, upcoming projects & more.

20 November 2022 7:25 AM

Jessica Nkosi is a South African actress and TV presenter, best known for her leading roles in M-Net commissioned telenovelas Isibaya, Ayeye, and recently “The Queen”. Following her departure from “The Queen”, Jessica is now making a comeback to the small screen in “Lavish”, a new fictional drama set in Kyalami on Mzansi magic, which follows the lives of three wealthy women in their 30s, who navigate death, divorce, and disaster.

Africa Rising International Film Festival.

20 November 2022 6:21 AM

Lala Tuku, President of Africa Rising International Film Festival on what to expect from the Africa Rising International Film Festival which is centred around putting African storytelling to the forefront and giving voice to the marginalised like women, the LQBTQ+ community, young people and those living with disabilities.

WWF SA partners with designer, Sibulelo Ngozi in the circular economy.

20 November 2022 6:17 AM

Designer & Founder of Brighter Days Designs, Sibulelo Ngozi on his contribution to the circular economy by designing quality fashion bags and accessories from leftover material, ensuring nothing goes to waste and on his partnership with the WWF South Africa to market his products, which includes toiletry bags, on their online store.  

Black Friday……30% off means you still spend 70%.

20 November 2022 6:15 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what consumers need to have in mind when considering spending money this Black Friday. 

Feedback on Project Ushujaa’s 36km Zanzibar Channel Swim for Charity.

20 November 2022 6:02 AM

Refiloe speaks to Co-Organizer of Project Ushujaa, Tim Lloyd on their 36km Zanzibar Channel Swim for Charity to Zanzibar Channel in Tanzania with an aim of raising R 250 000 for Hospice Wits. 

Endangered Wildlife Trust launches a world of wildlife accessible to all.

20 November 2022 5:28 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and EWT’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Emily Taylor on what to make of The Endangered Wildlife Trust new website packed with information and resources on the threatened species and ecosystems that depend on us as much as we rely on them.

Men’s Mental Health

20 November 2022 5:05 AM

Refiloe speaks to CEO of Brain Harmonics group, Kerry Rudman on men’s mental health awareness and on the need to speak about their mental health struggles.

The future of Twitter & Alternatives

19 November 2022 7:41 AM

Refiloe speaks to Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen, looking at what Mastodon is and its viability as an alternative to Twitter, while also looking at the state of Twitter and on what it would turn it around.  

ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni says stability is needed in CoJ government

Politics

Politics

'Music gave me a voice': Kenny Lattimore on how he found himself through music

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

16 Days of Activism: How South Africa's TV news gets it wrong

Local

Local

Life Esdimeni Inquest: Lawyer pokes holes in Makgabo Manamela's testimony

25 November 2022 6:51 PM

25 November 2022 6:51 PM

Nkoana-Mashabane wants to see women become self-sufficient and stand on own feet

25 November 2022 6:02 PM

25 November 2022 6:02 PM

KZN Cogta appeals to public for info on murder of Prince Mbongiseni Zulu

25 November 2022 5:23 PM

25 November 2022 5:23 PM

