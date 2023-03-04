Nursing and Getting back to exercise after a long injury

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
Sarb freezes BILLIONS in Steinhoff accounts, Jooste's 'lover' in firing line too Bruce Whitfield gets an update from investigative journo Pauli van Wyk on the latest twist in the saga of Steinhoff, the company... 6 July 2023 7:39 PM
[WATCH]: Dear Men. Is it difficult to marry a strong and successful woman? "You are not married because you're such a strong woman, and it frustrates me." 6 July 2023 4:39 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded' A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked. 6 July 2023 2:36 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing The ongoing electricity crisis was top of the list. 6 July 2023 8:44 AM
SA investment startup secures R13m funding for another startup, in gaming! It's been said before: SA's high-impact entrepreneurs are shooting the lights out with attracting venture capital and growing des... 6 July 2023 9:39 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
Bafana COSAFA Cup coach Morena Ramoreboli says patience is the key to success Ramoreboli has already enjoyed success this year on the domestic front with his club Jwaneng Galaxy F.C. 6 July 2023 8:02 PM
'We believe we are not at fault' - Royal AM to appeal FIFA ban at CAS This decision comes after the KZN club’s failure to settle an outstanding payment of R12 million owed to striker Samir Nurkovic. 6 July 2023 7:43 PM
'Banyana Banyana saga should have never reached this point' The Motsepe Foundation announced on Wednesday that they would contribute R6 million towards Banyana’s FIFA Women’s World Cup parti... 5 July 2023 7:45 PM
The worrisome reason why women make up most of the ‘true crime’ genre audience The reason goes much deeper than just wanting to curl up and watch a good series. 6 July 2023 6:16 PM
SA's Elite Women’s underwater hockey team set for World Championship Elize Viviers, the team's coach gives us some education about underwater hockey that's classified as an "extreme sport." 6 July 2023 2:25 PM
Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with new app to rival Twitter Threads is the latest app launched by Meta, which will be available from 6 July and will be a direct rival to Twitter. 6 July 2023 1:22 PM
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health' And the COVID pandemic has made it worse. 6 July 2023 2:44 PM
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all' Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023. 6 July 2023 2:31 PM
[WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupted a match at Wimbledon as part of a protest against fossil fuels. 6 July 2023 12:24 PM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa. 6 July 2023 10:55 AM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Mandy Wiener: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy". 5 July 2023 1:29 PM
'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function. 5 July 2023 9:58 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Nursing and Getting back to exercise after a long injury

Nursing and Getting back to exercise after a long injury

4 March 2023 6:45 AM

Jane Dutton speaks to Physiotherapist with special interested in Chronic pain, Lesley Meyer on all you need to know about nursing injuries and on some steps to take before getting back to exercise after an Injury.


The legacy of Elton John

4 July 2023 2:44 PM

Musicologist, Songwriter & Lecture of music, Dr Sheldon Leal on the legacy Sir Elton John and whether the current tour will be his last amidst news of his retirement. 

Dealing with a person self-neglects

2 July 2023 9:42 AM

Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane

This morning we interrogate “self-neglect”, what happens in a person’s life that leads lack of self-care to an extent that it threatens personal health and safety. What leads a person to failure to seek help or access services to meet health and social care needs.

I

Acts of Kindness Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy

2 July 2023 9:19 AM

Jenny Katz, the Research and Development Manager of the Molteno Institute for Language and Literacy

Profiling - Business Woman and influencer, Mbali Sebapu

2 July 2023 9:18 AM

Mbali Sebapu. Chief Executive Officer at Hermosa Flor Cosmetics. Hermosa Flor Cosmetics Stellenbosch University.

State of SABC & Review 'The Mommy Club' tv show

2 July 2023 8:18 AM

Independent Film & TV Critic, Thinus Ferreira

New study finds that Groundwater extraction shifted the Earth’s axis

2 July 2023 8:17 AM

Hydrologist and Geologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald

Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do

2 July 2023 8:13 AM

Gugs is joined by Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

When you move from one job to the next or if you are retrenched or decide to resign there are some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security

Understanding what Biomimicry is

2 July 2023 7:22 AM

Gugu and CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary speak to Co-Director of Biomimicry SA, Jane Lourens on the world of biomimicry and What is the biomimicry? Where can we use this concept? What are the best examples of biomimicry and biomimetic applications? and on how biomimicry contribute to sustainable development?

Gut Bacteria May Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer's Disease

2 July 2023 7:17 AM

Healthcare practitioner and Founder of Functional Health, Plaxy Gühr on the relationship between Gut Bacteria and Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease amidst new study suggesting that the bacteria in your gut may play a role in whether you develop Alzheimer’s according to the research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Celebrating the legacy of Tina Turner.

1 July 2023 12:38 PM

Musicologist, Musician, Songwriter, Music Business Enthusiast and Music Teacher, Sheldon Rocha Leal on the legacy of Tina Turner and on why her music was more popular in Europe than in the US and why she decided to spend her remaining years in Sweeden.

Never lie to your insurer – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

[WATCH] We break down ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula's media briefing

Local Politics

Eyewitness on Boksburg gas leak: ‘We tried to revive some people but we failed’

Local

Kwezanamuhla: Ziyakhala kuNgizwe Mchunu, ibulele izingane i-gas yoZama-Zama

6 July 2023 9:42 PM

The day that was: Boksburg gas fatalities, July riots, goodbye Essop Pahad

6 July 2023 9:41 PM

DR Congo and South Africa plan security pact

6 July 2023 9:19 PM

