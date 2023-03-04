World Hearing Day: Prevention of loss of hearing

Jane Dutton and Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on Hearing Loss, and more specifically Unsafe Listening Practices that have put over 1 Billion teens and young adults globally at high risk of Hearing Loss. Dr Nyati looks at the importance of getting your hearing checked and on what you need to know about occupational hearing loss.
Musicologist, Songwriter & Lecture of music, Dr Sheldon Leal on the legacy Sir Elton John and whether the current tour will be his last amidst news of his retirement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane
This morning we interrogate “self-neglect”, what happens in a person’s life that leads lack of self-care to an extent that it threatens personal health and safety. What leads a person to failure to seek help or access services to meet health and social care needs.
I
Jenny Katz, the Research and Development Manager of the Molteno Institute for Language and LiteracyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mbali Sebapu. Chief Executive Officer at Hermosa Flor Cosmetics. Hermosa Flor Cosmetics Stellenbosch University.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Independent Film & TV Critic, Thinus FerreiraLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hydrologist and Geologist, Dr Gideon GroenewaldLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gugs is joined by Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
When you move from one job to the next or if you are retrenched or decide to resign there are some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security
Gugu and CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary speak to Co-Director of Biomimicry SA, Jane Lourens on the world of biomimicry and What is the biomimicry? Where can we use this concept? What are the best examples of biomimicry and biomimetic applications? and on how biomimicry contribute to sustainable development?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Healthcare practitioner and Founder of Functional Health, Plaxy Gühr on the relationship between Gut Bacteria and Early Signs of Alzheimer's Disease amidst new study suggesting that the bacteria in your gut may play a role in whether you develop Alzheimer’s according to the research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Musicologist, Musician, Songwriter, Music Business Enthusiast and Music Teacher, Sheldon Rocha Leal on the legacy of Tina Turner and on why her music was more popular in Europe than in the US and why she decided to spend her remaining years in Sweeden.LISTEN TO PODCAST