What Happened Today (5th March) In Music

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on what happened today (5th March) in Music history. This day in 1983, Michael Jackson started a seven week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Billie Jean', his fourth solo US No.1, also No.1 in the UK. This morning we look at the significance of 'Billie Jean' to Michael Jackson’s career.