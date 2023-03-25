“ Old Soul Waiting” Play at Soweto Theatre.

Jane dutton speaks to Playwright and performance artist, Slindile Mthembu returns to the theatre with Old Soul Waiting, after being awarded the Silver Standard Bank Ovation Award in the 2021 National Arts Festival. This will be the first live performance of the experimental play and it takes place at the Soweto Theatre at 7pm on 31 March 2023—a return to the first theatre to house her works.