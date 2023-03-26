Manhunt for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester.

Jane Dutton spoke to Singabakho Nxumalo, Correctional Services National Spokesperson.
In their statement yesterday the DCS confirmed that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre following a fire on 3 May 2022, was not that of Bester. And that Bester’s “customary law” wife, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, was the one who claimed the body from the mortuary shortly after the fire.
Singer/Songwriter & 2017 Idols winner, Paxton Fielies on her latest single , ‘Touch & Go’ and on what to expect from her upcoming album.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton and Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane on what to make of SADAG’s survey on the effects that load shedding has on citizens. The survey revealed load shedding-related increased anxiety, work-related stress, depression and thoughts of suicide among South Africans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton profile Mark Heywood , South African human rights and social justice activist based and on the role of civil society in ensuring a capable state.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton speaks to EWN Sports Reporter, Mawande Mateza on some of the stories trending on social media this week and on his latest snack review.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Global water activist and CEO of the Thirst Foundation, Mina Guli on the importance of proactively addressing issues around water scarcity and on recently running 200 marathons in one year in 32 countries to raise awareness for the very dire World wide water crisis that we are experiencing, before finishing on the steps of the United Nations Head Quarters for the start of the UN Water Conference.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton speaks Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what to make of this week’s announcement of the Prime Lending rate to 11,25% and on how they might affect you should they keep rising.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton speaks to the Founder & Director of the Philani Community Development Programmes, Phyllis Malope on the work they do at the Philani Community Development Programmes in uplifting the needy in their community and on being announced as the Woman in Community winner category at the 2023 Woman of Stature South African Awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton and CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary speaks to Consultant at the Ann van Dyk Cheetah Centre Marylin Hull on the work of this captive breeding facility and on what to expect from the launch of their museum on 15th April.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton speaks to Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao what to make of a study on magnesium deficiency being linked to higher rates of anaemia occurrence among women and older people, an issue that affects up to 44 percent of South Africans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jane Dutton speaks to Author and the founder of Whistleblowers of America, Jackie Garrick on “The Psychosocial Impacts of Whistleblower Retaliation”, which is a book by Jacqueline Garrick and Martina Buck, which analyse the harms related to whistleblower retaliation, its psychosocial impacts on employees, and the institutional dysfunction it creates and perpetuates.LISTEN TO PODCAST