Africa Business Report

Inside EWN
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak. 18 June 2023 11:57 AM
FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco ) spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to Twitter earlier this week to i... 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023 On Fathers' Day, Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg on the ch... 18 June 2023 10:48 AM
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical' The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme. 15 June 2023 1:35 PM
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away? The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself. 17 June 2023 4:22 PM
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry. 17 June 2023 12:58 PM
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory. 17 June 2023 7:33 PM
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of... 17 June 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more. 14 June 2023 1:29 PM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
Amnesty International suggests possible war crime in recent Israel-Gaza fighting Amnesty International is calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes. 14 June 2023 3:32 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
BOOK REVIEW: How to use digital marketing to help your business thrive in SA Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'Small Business – Big Plans' by Catherine Black and Belinda Mountain. 13 June 2023 8:18 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Africa Business Focus
Africa Business Report

Africa Business Report

15 February 2022 5:31 PM

Guest: Daniel  Kavishe | Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB | 


Africa Business Focus

13 June 2023 7:39 PM

Guest: Victor Kgomoeswana | Author of Africa Bounces Back & Marketing and Communication Executive Director at University of Limpopo|

Africa Business Focus

6 June 2023 7:36 PM

Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi| Founding Director at Tribe Africa advisory & author of Rumble in the Jungle Reloaded

Africa Business Focus

30 May 2023 8:13 PM

Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)|

Africa Business Focus

23 May 2023 8:29 PM

Victor Kgomoeswana | Author of Africa Bounces Back & Marketing and Communication Executive Director at University of Limpopo|

Africa Business Focus

16 May 2023 7:41 PM

Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk|

Africa Business Focus

9 May 2023 7:36 PM

Guest: Victor Kgomoeswana | Author of Africa Bounces Back & Marketing and Communication Executive Director at University of Limpopo

Africa Business Focus

2 May 2023 7:45 PM

Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi| Founding Director at Tribe Africa advisory & author of Rumble in the Jungle Reloaded

Africa Business Focus

25 April 2023 7:52 PM

Dianna Games | Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Africa Business Focus

18 April 2023 7:43 PM

Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk|

Africa Business Focus

11 April 2023 7:46 PM

Victor Kgomoeswana | Author of Africa Bounces Back & Marketing and Communication Executive Director at University of Limpopo

10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry

SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department

African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war

Ramaphosa dubs Ukraine-Russia trip a success despite no deal to end war

18 June 2023 7:09 PM

Motshekga says 'it takes a village' to teach SA children to read for meaning

18 June 2023 6:46 PM

WC residents urged to stay away from rivers and dams for their safety

18 June 2023 5:35 PM

