[Watch] New Klipdrift ad 'The Package' hits the spot, tugs at the heartstrings

Today at 12:10 Survey shows that 53% of adults think schools should not reopen until the current situation with Covid-19 improves. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Executive Director of HSRC's Research Programme on Democracy,

Today at 12:10 Information Regulator looking into whatsapp privacy updates The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Murray Hunter

Today at 12:15 AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers/ Covid-19 variant. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu

Today at 12:15 National Taxi Alliance wants early vaccine for drivers The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Alpheus Mlalazi - General Secretary at National Taxi Alliance

Today at 12:23 SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown. - Human Rights Watch. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch

Today at 12:23 Lockdown arrests in the Western cape The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Today at 12:27 Lockdown violations and your criminal record The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

Today at 12:27 EFF CIC Julius Malema addresses a virtual Press Conference. - Dipping in LIVE. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:28 Stage 2 load shedding to start at noon and continue until Sunday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom

Today at 12:37 State capture inquiry hears Transnet related evidence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Ugandan elections The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

bheki Mngomezulu

Today at 12:40 Ongoing delay in Home Affairs issuing death certificates The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs

Today at 12:41 Uganda elections: Museveni and Bobi Wine face off after violent campaign The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala

Today at 12:45 Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg

Today at 12:45 Africa Report: JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:52 Audio: Wandi Nzimande- popularly known as DJ 1D, director and co-founder of streetwear pioneer brand Loxion Kulca. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:56 Tributes galore for much loved streetwear icon Mzwandile Nzimande. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theo Baloyi

Today at 13:35 Section27 takes SACE sanctions on cases of Corporal Punishment on review The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Demichelle Petherbridge - Attorney at Section27

Today at 15:50 Breakthrough in Malaria treatment Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:40 [FEATURE] #PromisesPromises Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

