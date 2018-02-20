Hyundai Creta has the best ad ever! Mitsubishi ASX? Not so much…

Advertising expert Andy Rice loves the Hyundai Creta ad, but hates the one for the Mitsubishi ASX.
(The Money Show)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.