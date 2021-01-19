Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Sporting Chance trying to keep children physically active during lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Brad Bing - Managing Director at Sporting Chance
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : The beaches of the Northern Cape
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeanine Jessnitz - Mentor at The Namaqua Coastal Route
Today at 07:07
Report shows medical aids' racial discrimination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
Today at 07:20
Disposable facemasks - the inconvenient truth
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matt Baker - co founder of Waste-Ed
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Tax hikes to fuel Covid vaccine plan?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
First provincial economic and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie - Head of Department at Western Cape Department: Economic Development and Tourism
Today at 10:08
Potsdam sludge woes continues
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
SAHPRA cautions against use of Ivermectin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 11:05
R60bn class action suit by dispossessed homeowners against major banks.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 13:35
Is it time to implement Basic Income Grant (BIG)?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Isobel Frye
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: What I Learned from Visiting All 54 African Countries
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Boipelo Tladinyane - Overland Solo Traveller
Today at 14:35
Masterclass continues with Boipelo Tladinyane...
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 18:13
what to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
Media ethics and credibility report: Sanef to put together an action plan Retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell gives details into the report and what they found including government influence on media houses. 19 January 2021 1:55 PM
View all Local
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
View all Politics
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass. 18 January 2021 6:39 PM
View all Business
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
arrow_forward
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

19 January 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert


More episodes from Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

12 January 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

8 December 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

1 December 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

24 November 2020 7:32 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

17 November 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

10 November 2020 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

3 November 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

27 October 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes

Politics Local

Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March

Africa

'If you prescribe Ivermectin it will be an unauthorised use'

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

20 January 2021 5:14 AM

Ramaphosa: SA can beat COVID-19

19 January 2021 8:01 PM

Social media content creators, you’re up! Saftas introduce new online category

19 January 2021 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA