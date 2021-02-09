Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
V&A STABBING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Donald Kau
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBCs Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinline
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Fact of life is that it costs to die…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Solidarity builds their own school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:37
Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:45
Siya Kolisi parts ways with Western Province
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 12:52
Moonstruck: Dr Victor interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Heyneke Meyer
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Harford - Economist and Presenter at BBC World Service’s radio and podcast series '50 Things That Made the Modern Economy'
Latest Local
'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely' Equal Education's Leanne Jansen says the inequalities in schools were always there however, COVID-19 has made it devastating. 15 February 2021 7:37 AM
78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47, 899. 15 February 2021 6:28 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools The department had postponed the reopening of schools in January by two weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. 14 February 2021 3:11 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
View all Politics
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin'ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 3:52 PM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

9 February 2021 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert


More episodes from Andy Rices Heroes And Zeros

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

2 February 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

26 January 2021 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

19 January 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

12 January 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

8 December 2020 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

1 December 2020 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

24 November 2020 7:32 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

17 November 2020 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Inequalities in education system must be tackled, schools should reopen safely'

Local

78 people succumb from COVID-19 complications and 1,744 infections recorded

Local

[WATCH LIVE] Minister Angie Motshekga briefs media on reopening of schools

Local

FS Health Dept investigating how images of wounded Dimakatso Ratselane leaked

15 February 2021 8:30 AM

15 February 2021 8:30 AM

SA's recovery from COVID-19 pandemic will take time - Ramaphosa

15 February 2021 8:26 AM

15 February 2021 8:26 AM

Basic Education Dept: 2020 matric exam paper leaks were not widespread

15 February 2021 8:12 AM

15 February 2021 8:12 AM

