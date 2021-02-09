Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Dischem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 09:50 V&A STABBING Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Donald Kau

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBCs Audrey Tinline Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Audrey Tinline

125 125

Today at 10:33 Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

125 125

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse- Fact of life is that it costs to die….. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:32 Solidarity builds their own school Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity

125 125

Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

125 125

Today at 12:37 Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

Imraahn Mukkadan

125 125

Today at 12:45 Siya Kolisi parts ways with Western Province The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

125 125

Today at 12:52 Moonstruck: Dr Victor interview The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Heyneke Meyer

125 125