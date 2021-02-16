Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts. 26 May 2021 1:42 PM
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest. 26 May 2021 12:28 PM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
