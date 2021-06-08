Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the r... 8 June 2021 5:14 PM
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units. 8 June 2021 4:11 PM
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health ser... 8 June 2021 3:34 PM
Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine r... 8 June 2021 3:00 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the r... 8 June 2021 2:52 PM
WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2021 9:00 AM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

8 June 2021 7:30 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 


Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

1 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 May 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

18 May 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

11 May 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

4 May 2021 7:26 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

27 April 2021 8:30 PM

Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

20 April 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

13 April 2021 7:44 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

6 April 2021 7:27 PM

Guest:  Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga

Politics

Eish ... Load shedding strikes again

Local

Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave

Local

Cosatu: Poor economic growth a reflection of govt, businesses’ slow pace

8 June 2021 8:04 PM

Claims that FW De Klerk’s health has worsened not true - foundation

8 June 2021 8:00 PM

Ramaphosa: No merit to Mkhwebane’s assertion of bias in her impeachment

8 June 2021 7:58 PM

