Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Latest Local
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programm... 16 September 2021 3:40 PM
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public p... 16 September 2021 2:11 PM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
[WATCH] 8-year-old having meltdown about not wanting to be an adult goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

14 September 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert


Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

7 September 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Andy Rice 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

31 August 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

24 August 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

17 August 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

10 August 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

3 August 2021 7:50 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

27 July 2021 7:48 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

20 July 2021 7:33 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

6 July 2021 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

E-hailing driver shares his ordeal after assault by Katlehong taxi association

Local

Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice

Local

ANC getting ready for manifesto launch on 27 September

Politics

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe

16 September 2021 8:44 PM

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

16 September 2021 8:40 PM

FUL to political parties: ConCourt not an umpire for political matches

16 September 2021 7:16 PM

