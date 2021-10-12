Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 10:00 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want? Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system wo... 20 October 2021 5:28 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans. 20 October 2021 6:57 PM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
[WATCH] New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2021 8:28 AM
Unsympathetic boss getting text response he deserves goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2021 8:27 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

12 October 2021 7:21 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert


Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

19 October 2021 7:30 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

5 October 2021 7:29 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

21 September 2021 7:41 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

14 September 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

7 September 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Andy Rice 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

31 August 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

24 August 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

17 August 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

10 August 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

