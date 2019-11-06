The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner

Considering that in 1982 the cutting edge technology was the Compact Disc (CD). Technology experts wondered if the new laser-powered mini disc could disrupt the cassette tape and vinyl LP.



Computers were big and expensive. The internet existed, but the web was still a decade away.



Mobile phones were so big they could only be used in cars and briefcases and they were expensive to use.



It might seem easy to dismiss Blade Runner's makers' overblown assumptions that cars could fly and robots would be so life-like that special tests would be needed to identify them.



That test was based on the Turing test suggested by A.I. forefather Alan Turing. We don’t have robots anywhere near as polished as those in the movie, but a text-based A.I. has managed to pass a Turing test.



The environmental disaster is also thankfully not as bad, but it does show that humans impact on the environment was expected to result in more harm than good.



What it did get right is pretty amazing. Mobile video communications, voice assistants and home automation. Those are a reality in November 2019 and they were pure fantasy in 1982.







Image credit: Sergey Nivens 123rf.com



