The world may soon have only one time zone (and a new calender)

Over 1000 MW of renewable energy will be added to the grid in the next year, we need a way to store it.



One major drawback that is often made about renewables is that they don’t work when the sun does not shine or there is no wind. That is true but a greater drawback is that often when they do work, we have enough power but not enough during the peaks.



An age old issue has been how to store enough energy efficiently so we can use everything we generate.



Right now power stations produce too much energy during the middle of the night only to be short during the morning and afternoon peak. It is unlikely we can get everyone to use electricity in a way that there is no peak, so we need another solution - storage.



Image credit: Pixabay



