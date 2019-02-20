Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:10
Survey shows that 53% of adults think schools should not reopen until the current situation with Covid-19 improves.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Executive Director of HSRC's Research Programme on Democracy,
Today at 12:10
Information Regulator looking into whatsapp privacy updates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 12:15
AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers/ Covid-19 variant.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu
Today at 12:15
National Taxi Alliance wants early vaccine for drivers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alpheus Mlalazi - General Secretary at National Taxi Alliance
Today at 12:23
SA accused of brutality and xenophobia during lockdown. - Human Rights Watch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga - Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch
Today at 12:23
Lockdown arrests in the Western cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Lockdown violations and your criminal record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 12:27
EFF CIC Julius Malema addresses a virtual Press Conference. - Dipping in LIVE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:28
Stage 2 load shedding to start at noon and continue until Sunday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:37
State capture inquiry hears Transnet related evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Ugandan elections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:40
Ongoing delay in Home Affairs issuing death certificates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:41
Uganda elections: Museveni and Bobi Wine face off after violent campaign
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala
Today at 12:45
Donald Trump is impeached – again – in unprecedented US House vote for incitement of insurrection.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa - China at the University of Johannesburg
Today at 12:45
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Audio: Wandi Nzimande- popularly known as DJ 1D, director and co-founder of streetwear pioneer brand Loxion Kulca.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Tributes galore for much loved streetwear icon Mzwandile Nzimande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theo Baloyi
Today at 13:35
Section27 takes SACE sanctions on cases of Corporal Punishment on review
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Demichelle Petherbridge - Attorney at Section27
Today at 15:50
Breakthrough in Malaria treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

Why you should read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation annual letter

20 February 2019 7:31 PM

For the last decade, the letter has tracked how the world has been improving.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Business Unusual

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

