The impact of a fire in the US might spare South Africa from getting burned

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020



Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome.



One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites.



Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects.



Here is what their models predict and how they get there.



