How three letters could save the planet from climate change

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.



2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.



Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.



Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others.



The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.



image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

arrow_forward