You are biased. In fact; we all are

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
As marking of matric scripts concludes this week, the DG has been to all 181 centres on COVID-19 compliance monitoring visits. Basic Education briefs media on the status of the marking process of National Senior Certificate exam scripts and the way forwa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:37
Parliamentary committee summons Social Development minister after violence at Sassa offices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:37
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 12:40
Progress in Marking 2020 Matric Scripts
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:41
SABC workers to down tools
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Aubrey Tshabalala - General Secretary at Communications Workers Union (CWU)
Today at 12:45
Gauteng calls on expired licence card holders to honour their appointments
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development
Today at 12:45
Democrats abroad discuss Joe Bidens inauguration
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Ross - member at Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:52
Severe weather warning issued for SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Francois Engelbrecht, Professor of Climatology at the Global Change Institute,
Today at 12:52
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 12:56
[AUDIO] Somizi Mhlongo responds to calls to apologise for insulting journalists- The BB show.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:35
Is it time to implement Basic Income Grant (BIG)?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Isobel Frye
Today at 14:05
Masterclass: What I Learned from Visiting All 54 African Countries
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Boipelo Tladinyane - Overland Solo Traveller
Today at 14:35
Masterclass continues...Tracks4Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Johan Groenewald - Co-Founder for Tracks4Africa
Today at 15:10
EWN: Committee on social development briefed on grants challenges at SASSA paypoints
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:09
SA’s inflation rate fell to its lowest rate in more than a decade in 2020. Why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,
Today at 18:13
What to expect from the first 100 days of 46th President of the US, Joe Biden
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ursula Perano - Breaking News Reporter at Axios
Today at 18:20
ZOOM : Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Aerobotics raises $17 million and confirm the close of your oversubscribed Series B funding round
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Patterson - Co-Founder of Aerobotics | james@aerobotics.com
Today at 18:48
ZOOM : Joe Biden inauguration. as US' 46th president. And legacy of T**** as 45th president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Julia Chatterley - Anchor and correspondent at CNN
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual - the money to be made from being mindful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Marking of matric exam scripts completed ahead of schedule, says dept Director of examinations, Priscilla Ogunbanjo, said that the capturing of marks had now begun. 20 January 2021 12:11 PM
Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique The South African Weather Services says the tropical cyclone was expected to form over Mozambique this week. 20 January 2021 10:20 AM
I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung responds to Sanef's call for him to apologise to journalists he insulted. 20 January 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
View all Politics
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
View all Business
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Enjoy the 702 Soundtracks Of My Life Spotify has a soundtrack playlist for you, tailored by your favourite newsmakers for you to indulge in. 18 January 2021 10:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
You are biased. In fact; we all are

You are biased. In fact; we all are

8 February 2017 7:25 PM

Before we lived in a post-truth-social-media-fake-news world, we lived in a post-truth-fake-news world.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Business Unusual

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Regenerative agriculture - an idea 12 000 years in the making

21 October 2020 7:25 PM

If you had to think about what is needed on a modern farm, you would think ploughs, fertilizer, pesticides, irrigation and the best developed seeds.

The advent of industrial farming has seen the items above become central to a successful farm looking to maximise yield. 

If you can pay for all the input costs you can get the rewards come harvest time. That is assuming the prices are good and the weather gods were favourable. 

Despite decades refining the process of extraction, we have reached the point where farmers are constantly at risk of not earning enough to pay the bills for all the input costs.

Image credit: 123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi

Local

Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique

Local

Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Biden to be sworn in as 46th US president, ending Trump era

20 January 2021 12:22 PM

9 people arrested after alcohol worth R600k seized in Cape Town

20 January 2021 12:14 PM

WC police probing 2 officials after Worcester sjambok assault video emerges

20 January 2021 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA