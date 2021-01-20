The money to be made from being mindful

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Medical schemes spent so little in 2020 their extra reserves can cover SA’s entire vaccine bill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Philip de Wet - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Workshop 17
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Keursten - CEO at Workshop 17
Today at 11:05
Action SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 11:32
‘Ginger with a GoPRO’, crowdfunds over R600 000 to feed hungry communities during lockdown.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
Inflation at 16-year low yet prices of everyday foods are skyrocketing. Why? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 20 January 2021 6:59 PM
'The fact that we could find the two radio galaxies is so cool' Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department Dr Jacinta Delhaize explains what this means for the Milkyway. 20 January 2021 4:52 PM
View all Local
Why do we have fewer women in public discourse? Sunday Times deputy features editor Sue De Groot says women express very passionate views about things in safe spaces. 19 January 2021 3:03 PM
Report finds unfair racial discrimination evidence by three medical aid schemes Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, who compiled the scathing Section 59 report, weighs in on the Section 59 report findings. 19 January 2021 1:20 PM
ANC serves Carl Niehaus with notice of suspension The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association spokesperson has 48 hours to respond to the letter. 19 January 2021 9:41 AM
View all Politics
Agritech start-up Aerobotics raises R250m in funding round led by Naspers The local company is planning to expand its global reach. Bruce Whitfield interviews Aerobotics CEO James Paterson. 20 January 2021 8:32 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
Making money out of mindfulness Remaining calm during a crisis is a skill that would benefit all of us. For those that supply it, it will be profitable too. 20 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Entertainment
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
View all World
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Africa
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers. 18 January 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Business Unusual
arrow_forward
The money to be made from being mindful

The money to be made from being mindful

20 January 2021 7:24 PM

Meditation is a 2500 year old practice that has real benefits for managing stress during a pandemic. The companies that are creating products to make it easier are likely to thrive even during this time of adversity.

Image credit: David Brooke Martin - Unspalsh


More episodes from Business Unusual

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ant Group, the largest bank that is not a bank

4 November 2020 7:23 PM

In what was expected to be a $30 billion plus IPO, The listing was postponed following a meeting with the company and Chinese authorities. 

This is the brief history of how we got here and what the future may hold for the payment giant.

image credit: Ant Group

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The two men that have correctly predicted most US elections

28 October 2020 7:24 PM

Will Donald Trump win again, the two men that correctly predicted it in 2016 weigh in on 2020

Allan Lichtman and Helmut Norpoth have devised two very different models that have been very accurate so far. This year though their models do not predict the same outcome. 

One of their models will prove to be the one to predict even the most unpredictable election, a race between two of the oldest candidates in a country ravaged by a pandemic and from parties that are now polar opposites. 

Being able to predict something as complex as this will see many wanting to try apply the principles to make better political, business, investment and even personal choices about many other complex subjects. 

Here is what their models predict and how they get there.

Image credit: 123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

As things stand Dr Basson was never suspended from practising - HPCSA

Local

I apologise for exposing her numbers, not for standing up for myself - Somizi

Local

Severe weather warning issued for SA as tropical cyclone forms in Mozambique

Local

EWN Highlights

Who is Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman?

20 January 2021 9:12 PM

Surgeon Peter Beal now facing murder, fraud charges

20 January 2021 9:04 PM

Wines of South Africa: Wine exports increased by 7.7% in 2020

20 January 2021 8:35 PM

