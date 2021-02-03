Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Finance Minister calls to tune African Bank into a state bank are " not positive"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rayhaan Jhetam - Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
SA's true death toll from COVID-19 'could be among highest world' Department of Health has refused to acknowledge that it could be that the death toll is underreported, says a News24 journalist. 5 February 2021 2:13 PM
SIU probing PPE contracts worth R13.3bn SIU head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, released a report into finalised investigations and outcomes into allegations of corruption by st... 5 February 2021 12:47 PM
SAA employees were supposed to have been paid in January - DPE Public enterprises DG Kgathatso Tlhakudi explains the payment debacle and Putco MD says they are retrenching 241 people. 5 February 2021 12:25 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
What will come from the tea party between Zuma and Malema? Eyewitness reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the meeting between the former president and the EFF leader. 5 February 2021 12:50 PM
Professionalise and depoliticise the public service - Dr Somadoda Fikeni Public Service Commission commissioner reflects on his new role in the department and what is needed to turn it around. 5 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Business
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
View all Sport
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Russell Crowe sends beautiful birthday message to sailor Pip Hare Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:23 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

In any other week talking about sustainable finance as a novel idea would seem odd, but given the run on companies like GameStop might remind you that little will get in the way of making a quick buck even with ideals about fighting back against hedge funds that profit when businesses fail.


Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:24 PM

This is a story about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and online advertising in an age when everyone is a publisher.

A SPAC offers investors the chance to invest money in a shelf company which will acquire a suitable private company that would benefit from listing. Because the SPAC, also called a blank cheque company, has no product or business allows the process to allow it to list much easier. 

Investors typically buy shares at a set rate with an option to buy more once an acquisition target has been found provided the deal is concluded in about two years. If nothing happens investors get their money back but if they find a unicorn the share price might jump giving the investor a good return, the operator an even better return (often as much as 20% of the equity) and the acquired company gets the money from the SPAC and gets to be be publicly traded.

Image credit: © maximusnd/123rf.com

The money to be made from being mindful

20 January 2021 7:24 PM

Meditation is a 2500 year old practice that has real benefits for managing stress during a pandemic. The companies that are creating products to make it easier are likely to thrive even during this time of adversity.

Image credit: David Brooke Martin - Unspalsh

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

Got milk? Non dairy milk?

18 November 2020 7:26 PM

500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.

The question is will we switch?

image credit: Tookapic

Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"

11 November 2020 7:30 PM

Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

