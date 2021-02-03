Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest
In any other week talking about sustainable finance as a novel idea would seem odd, but given the run on companies like GameStop might remind you that little will get in the way of making a quick buck even with ideals about fighting back against hedge funds that profit when businesses fail.
This is a story about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and online advertising in an age when everyone is a publisher.
A SPAC offers investors the chance to invest money in a shelf company which will acquire a suitable private company that would benefit from listing. Because the SPAC, also called a blank cheque company, has no product or business allows the process to allow it to list much easier.
Investors typically buy shares at a set rate with an option to buy more once an acquisition target has been found provided the deal is concluded in about two years. If nothing happens investors get their money back but if they find a unicorn the share price might jump giving the investor a good return, the operator an even better return (often as much as 20% of the equity) and the acquired company gets the money from the SPAC and gets to be be publicly traded.
Image credit: © maximusnd/123rf.com
Meditation is a 2500 year old practice that has real benefits for managing stress during a pandemic. The companies that are creating products to make it easier are likely to thrive even during this time of adversity.
Image credit: David Brooke Martin - Unspalsh
How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine
A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change.
Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.
2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.
Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.
Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others.
The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.
image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.
The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox.
He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated.
image credit: Kateryna Kon
500 million metric tons are produced a year, but environmental considerations are making alternatives look more attractive.
The question is will we switch?
image credit: Tookapic
Guest: Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
