The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Numerology
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sandy Smith - Numerologist
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "We are all a victim of some sort of trauma. If you do not know how to deal with this trauma, you will not be able to create meaningful change in your life"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Car insurance claims drop during lockdown, but premiums don't follow Reduced risk should lead to reduced premiums, right? Unlikely, but you should still try says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 17 February 2021 7:55 PM
'Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs' National Association of Automobile Manufacturers CEO Mikel Mabasa says they've been producing world-class vehicles for many years. 17 February 2021 7:48 PM
'For the little guy': Hollard shares advertising space to boost small businesses Applicants were rigorously vetted to make sure they could deal with increased trade says Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Brauer. 17 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
Opposition parties rip apart Ramaphosa's Sona during 1st day of Sona debate DA leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the president's State of the Nation Address. 17 February 2021 7:29 AM
'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet' Business Day editor-at-large Carol Paton says there are some in Cabinet who clearly just don't care and recommends a reshuffle. 16 February 2021 4:34 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
View all Politics
New law will make scandal-ridden PIC - govt's asset manager - more transparent The Public Investment Corporation Amendment Act brings changes for the PIC board. It's a win for transparency, says Carol Paton. 17 February 2021 6:47 PM
SA to fork out more for power from 1 April after Eskom tariff hike approved The High Court has ruled that Eskom can now raise a further R10 billion as part of its allowable revenue for the current year. 17 February 2021 10:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide: Let's normalise conversation about depression - Shudufhadzo Musida Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida says mental health is viewed as taboo and there isn't enough education about it. 17 February 2021 6:46 PM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: It's very important to ask: 'How can I help you?' Sadag operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan says it is helpful to attend to changes in eating, sleeping and interaction patterns. 16 February 2021 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Insurance company cancels reckless driver insurance after viral video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Adam Sandler recreated his famous golf swing from Happy Gilmore 25 years later Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2021 8:20 AM
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

17 February 2021 7:24 PM

How Brewster Kahle set about storing the contents of the web for future generations.

Image credit: Internet Archive

Audio credit: AOL


More episodes from Business Unusual

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:25 PM

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

In the news thanks to Wall Street bets, but as one of the top 20 websites in the world its history makes for a fascinating timeline of the web.

Image credit: reddit.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:23 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

In any other week talking about sustainable finance as a novel idea would seem odd, but given the run on companies like GameStop might remind you that little will get in the way of making a quick buck even with ideals about fighting back against hedge funds that profit when businesses fail.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:24 PM

This is a story about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and online advertising in an age when everyone is a publisher.

A SPAC offers investors the chance to invest money in a shelf company which will acquire a suitable private company that would benefit from listing. Because the SPAC, also called a blank cheque company, has no product or business allows the process to allow it to list much easier. 

Investors typically buy shares at a set rate with an option to buy more once an acquisition target has been found provided the deal is concluded in about two years. If nothing happens investors get their money back but if they find a unicorn the share price might jump giving the investor a good return, the operator an even better return (often as much as 20% of the equity) and the acquired company gets the money from the SPAC and gets to be be publicly traded.

Image credit: © maximusnd/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The money to be made from being mindful

20 January 2021 7:24 PM

Meditation is a 2500 year old practice that has real benefits for managing stress during a pandemic. The companies that are creating products to make it easier are likely to thrive even during this time of adversity.

Image credit: David Brooke Martin - Unspalsh

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No tears: Ramaphosa gets his COVID-19 vaccine jab

Local

Hydrogen sulfide stench will pass - Gauteng Air Quality Management

Local

'Pauw didn't just do damage his credibility but he damaged Daily Maverick's'

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump rages, Biden yawns

17 February 2021 8:00 PM

Lamola details action taken against those using COVID to commit crime
17 February 2021 7:58 PM

17 February 2021 7:58 PM

GALLERY: Day 1 of South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout
17 February 2021 5:16 PM

17 February 2021 5:16 PM

