Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Tito's Budget
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
M&M Academy-Matric in the arts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson
Today at 12:23
CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced minor increases to social grants when he delivered his Budget Speech. 24 February 2021 8:39 PM
2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose. 24 February 2021 8:34 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you'll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:24 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We're producing in the hopes we'll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

24 February 2021 7:26 PM

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?

It was a long time coming but the Great Barrier Beef (as MSNBC described it) came to a head last week when Facebook blocked news content and pages from posting on their platform in Australia.

A new law which would compel platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news publishers for content that was displayed on their sites.

Google has agreed to deals of about $1 billion while Facebook held out until 23 February 2021. The Australian Government and Facebook agreed that the negotiations would not force a deal on Facebook.

Facebook have set out their position in a post which suggests that they would be willing to use a model to invest/compensate publishers in Australia and elsewhere offering to pay about a $1 billion to publishers in the next three years.

Audio credit: ABC Australia

Image credit: © Yael Weiss/123fr.com


The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

17 February 2021 7:24 PM

How Brewster Kahle set about storing the contents of the web for future generations.

Image credit: Internet Archive

Audio credit: AOL

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:25 PM

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

In the news thanks to Wall Street bets, but as one of the top 20 websites in the world its history makes for a fascinating timeline of the web.

Image credit: reddit.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:23 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

In any other week talking about sustainable finance as a novel idea would seem odd, but given the run on companies like GameStop might remind you that little will get in the way of making a quick buck even with ideals about fighting back against hedge funds that profit when businesses fail.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:24 PM

This is a story about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and online advertising in an age when everyone is a publisher.

A SPAC offers investors the chance to invest money in a shelf company which will acquire a suitable private company that would benefit from listing. Because the SPAC, also called a blank cheque company, has no product or business allows the process to allow it to list much easier. 

Investors typically buy shares at a set rate with an option to buy more once an acquisition target has been found provided the deal is concluded in about two years. If nothing happens investors get their money back but if they find a unicorn the share price might jump giving the investor a good return, the operator an even better return (often as much as 20% of the equity) and the acquired company gets the money from the SPAC and gets to be be publicly traded.

Image credit: © maximusnd/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The money to be made from being mindful

20 January 2021 7:24 PM

Meditation is a 2500 year old practice that has real benefits for managing stress during a pandemic. The companies that are creating products to make it easier are likely to thrive even during this time of adversity.

Image credit: David Brooke Martin - Unspalsh

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:26 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from their best year yet.

2020 was supposed to be the year that offered the best view of the future, a 2020 view. Turns out it was not such a good view.

Despite it being one of the worst years of the century some businesses will end the year with it being one of their best.

Like most disruption, it never affects everyone the same way, changes harm some and benefits others. 

The global changes that will flow from the pandemic will see some industries struggle to recover while others will never look back, this is a short list of some that were the ones that beat the pandemic by being ready to grow when the market changed.

image credit: fotoquique/123rf.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

Local Business

Local Business

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

Politics

Local

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

Politics

Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mln from Prasa tender

24 February 2021 8:32 PM

24 February 2021 8:32 PM

Tito Mboweni's 2021 Budget at a glance

24 February 2021 8:11 PM

First vaccines delivered under global Covax scheme

24 February 2021 7:58 PM

